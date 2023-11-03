Kate Middleton will have 'raced over for a cuddle' with new Middleton baby thanks to special family bond
The Princess of Wales became an aunt for the sixth time last month and it's been suggested she 'couldn't wait' for cuddles with baby Inigo
The Princess of Wales “will have raced over” for a "cuddle" with baby nephew Inigo and “probably couldn’t wait” to meet him, according to the BBC’s former royal correspondent of 14 years.
The Princess of Wales became an aunt for the sixth time earlier this month when her brother James and his wife Alizée welcomed their first baby together. After being pictured pushing their little one in a pram in London, the couple later confirmed the happy news and revealed the unique name of their baby son. The future King and Queen Consort haven’t officially commented on the news, but the BBC’s former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, has revealed her belief to OK! that Kate will likely have been eager to go round to see her nephew Inigo.
Jennie reflected that despite her senior position within the Royal Family, the Princess of Wales has maintained a very tight-knit bond with both James and their sister Pippa. She also suggested that having them living relatively close by to Adelaide Cottage, also in Berkshire, is very helpful.
"Kate is extremely close to her brother and sister, and they all live fairly close to one another,” she said, before adding, “I’m sure she will have raced over to see her new baby nephew, we all know she adores babies and probably couldn’t wait for a cuddle.”
James and Alizée haven’t confirmed Inigo’s exact birthdate, but in a special post on Instagram on 27th October, the Princess’ brother described his son as having been in their lives for a “few weeks”. Around this time Prince George, Charlotte and Louis had a two week half-term break from school and only returned on 30th October.
Kate and Prince William largely took a break from royal duties during half-term too, possibly leaving the entire Wales family free to go and pay James, Alizée and Inigo a visit. It would be especially heart-warming if Prince George, Charlotte and Louis went too and got to meet their youngest cousin. Jennie expressed her belief that Kate will “value and encourage” a close bond to grow between her children and her siblings’ children.
"Her life is so busy that get-togethers can’t happen as often as she would like, but family is incredibly important to her and I’m sure she sees as much as she can of her nephews and nieces,” Jennie claimed. "I think she will value and encourage the friendship and support that her children’s young cousins can give George, Charlotte and Louis as they grow up together."
Kate has four Middleton nieces and nephews - Pippa’s children Arthur, Grace and Rose and James’ baby son Inigo. She’s also aunt to Prince Harry and Meghan’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who are based in the US. When her oldest nephew Arthur was born, Kensington Palace released a statement confirming how "thrilled" Kate and Prince William were.
The Princess of Wales will perhaps be hoping to see a bond as close as she has with Pippa and James blossom between their children. Earlier this year, Jennie alleged to OK!, that the sisters’ “talk about everything” and she doubts that the senior royal “expects her sister to stand on ceremony” in private although Pippa pays “due respect” in public.
"The Middleton family has remained an extremely close unit, in spite of the fame and the grandeur of the lives they now live,” Jennie went on to declare.
Now the Middleton family are just over a month away from experiencing their first Christmas with another family member since Inigo’s arrival which will no doubt be very special indeed.
