James Middleton and Alizee reveal the unique name of their baby boy, plus share first pictures

James Middleton – the brother of Catherine, Princess of Wales – has shared the name of his baby son, days after the news of his arrival was released. James and wife, Alizee Thevenet, have chosen a name inspired by the film, The Princess Bride, which has two different meanings depending on the context.

There’s plenty of reason for the Middletons to celebrate after James and Alizee welcomed their baby boy.

The news of James’ first child – a cousin to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – came a few weeks after he was born, and now James has shared more news about his son.

James took to Instagram to post a series of snaps with his baby boy, named Inigo, while he also praised the NHS for looking after both Alizee and the newborn at Basingstoke Hospital, where he was born.

In one of the photos, the young Inigo can be seen holding a small pendant of the family's late pooch, Ella, who passed away earlier this year.

Ella was very important to James, as he credited the dog with saving his life during a candid battle with depression.

In another photo, the new-born can be seen in his cot while the family's other dogs watch over him.

James’ sweet caption read, “He has been in our lives for just a few weeks but they have been the most special of my life getting to know our beautiful baby boy. No matter how prepared I thought I was…”

“I was not prepared for the overwhelming emotion of meeting Inigo for the first time and the love for my darling Alizée as we became three.”

James Middleton and wife Alizee welcomed their son earlier this month

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly.”

The name Inigo is a unique choice – and can be inferred to have several meanings.

According to NameBerry, Inigo is of Spanish Basque origin and means “fiery,” however, in other translations the name could also mean “my little love.” Considering Alizee reportedly speaks Spanish and grew up between six different countries - Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium, and England – she might have chosen this international name as a nod to her many experiences.

However, many might recognize the name from The Princess Bride, the beloved 1987 filmThe character of Inigo Montoya is famous for the line, “Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die” and was played by Mandy Patinkin.

Do we perhaps know what film was popular with Kate, Pippa and James growing up?

