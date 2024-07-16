Kate Middleton’s go-to white Supergas are half price right now and we’re picking up a pair for casual summer days

Kate Middleton’s white Supergas are her go-to shoes for so many occasions and we’re adding a pair to our collection as they’re currently half price.

The Princess of Wales’s outfits just wouldn’t be the same without her shoes and although she’s partial to an espadrille wedge and slingback in the summer, her best white trainers are her favourite smart-casual option. Kate has often worn her Superga Cotu Classics to engagements with trousers and jeans and a gorgeous blouse or T-shirt. They’re simple yet incredibly versatile and stylish and Amazon currently have them reduced by a huge 50% in the sale to just £25.

If you’ve been eyeing up the Cotu Classics every time the future Queen steps out in them, there’s never been a better time to add a pair of these to your own summer capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Superga Unisex Adults' Cotu Classic Trainers: Was £53.09-£50, now £18-£25 at Amazon These white trainers are beloved by the Princess of Wales and with their versality and minimalist design we can totally see why. They're made from cotton canvas with a vulcanised rubber sole and they're between £18-£25 right now, down from £53.09-£50, making them well worth the investment before they sell out.

Some of the best handbags on Amazon are on sale right now for Amazon Prime Day, as are many gorgeous beauty products, but it’s this Superga discount that’s convinced us to pick up a pair of Kate’s trainers ourselves. Depending on your size they’re reduced from £53.09-£50 to £18-25 and if you’d prefer something less neutral, Amazon also sells them in various different shades.

However, we’re big fans of Kate’s white trainers as they are so easy to style and work with so many other tones, both bright and muted. Crafted with a breathable cotton canvas upper, the Princess of Wales’s Superga Cotu Classic trainers have a vulcanised rubber sole that is durable and practical.

Shop More Superga Cotu Classics

Superga Cotu Classic Trainers in Black Was £50, Now £39 on Amazon The Cotu Classic trainers also come in black and are discounted on Amazon right now, with slightly different savings to be made depending on your shoe size. These have the same cotton canvas upper in an equally wearable black colourway and the durable vulcanised sole. Superga Cotu Classic Trainers in Total White Was £53.09, Now £34.50 at Amazon If you love Kate's trainers but prefer something even more pared-back and subtle then these total white Cotu Classics are a fabulous choice. They are so subtle and even more versatile, perfect for styling with everything from dresses to jeans and a T-shirt. Superga Cotu Classic Trainers in Grey Was £53.09, Now £39 at Amazon Dove grey is a soft shade that is easy to wear and these Cotu Classics would look stunning paired with more neutral tones like navy, black and white. Style with your everyday staples for a relaxed yet polished look.

The Superga branding is minimal on the side, back and eyelets and the subtlety of these details accentuates their versatility even more and ensures they’re not too much. These trainers also have a streamlined plimsoll design that’s perfect if you’re not a huge fan of wearing more sporty-looking trainers with your everyday clothes.

As Kate herself has proved, the Cotu Classics look amazing with jeans and a white top and she styled her trainers like this in her and Prince William’s 12th anniversary portrait taken by Matt Porteous in 2023.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

Kate’s Cotu classics could just be seen on the pedals as she and the Prince of Wales enjoyed a relaxed bike ride in the countryside in this sweet snap. During the couple’s visit to Belize in 2022 the Princess stepped out in her Supergas, a pair of khaki trousers and a white scoop-neck T-shirt. This was an equally stunning, put-together look where the trainers added a casual feel.

If you like wearing white trainers with shorts then Kate has also showcased how beautiful these Supergas can look like this. She wore white tailored shorts and a nautical striped jumper with her trainers in Plymouth, also in 2022. Although we’ve not seen it recently, these shoes are also minimal enough to look gorgeous with printed maxi and midi dresses in the summer too.