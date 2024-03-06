Forget matte bronzer, we're all about Kate Middleton's glowy wedding day shimmer - and it's on sale today
Kate Middleton loves this bronzer so much that she wore it on her wedding day - and it's discounted right now
The super radiant bronzer that Kate Middleton wore on her wedding day is a bargain buy right now thanks to an online discount.
The Princess of Wales has no doubt tried countless high-end beauty products in her time and we're sure her makeup collection is jam-packed with everything from the best mascaras on the market to the most incredible long-lasting lipsticks.
But flashback to April 2011 and the glowy bronzing powder that she loved so much she wore it on her wedding day clearly proved its power as she and Prince William tied the knot.
The bronzer responsible for Catherine's radiant and sun-kissed complexion on her big day speaks for itself when you look back at photos from the ceremony - and product that gave her that lit-from-within shimmer was the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in the shade Bronze.
Shop Kate's Glowy Bronzer
Kate's glowy bronzer
RRP: £33.60 (was £42) | The Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in Bronze is Kate Middleton-approved and a total multi-purpose makeup bag addition. Bronze, add depth, highlight and use as eyeshadow thanks to the multi-tonal pressed powder.
Pink-toned shimmer
RRP: £33.60 (was £42) |The Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick is also available in a radiant pink-toned option, perfect for using to create a lit-from-within blush look or even adding a speedy wash of sparkle to your eyelids.
The Princess of Wales reportedly enlisted the help of a Bobbi Brown makeup expert for some 'artistry assistance' ahead of her nuptials.
Kate actually did her own makeup on the morning of her wedding, but Bobbi Brown makeup artist Hannah Martin reportedly used the shimmer brick to add the bronzy luminosity to the royal bride's cheeks when she gave her some pro tips.
If, like us, Kate's wedding day makeup has left you heart-eyed since you saw her arrive at Westminster Abbey over a decade ago, there's some good news.
The Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick is available to buy with a discount now - making it an ideal addition to anyones makeup bag ahead of the warmer months.
LookFantastic describes the Bobbi Brown classic as "an ultra-fine, brush-on powder that imparts a soft glow" and the online beauty retailer is offering it for £33.60 instead of £42 today. That's a saving of £8.40 on the Kate Middleton-approved compact.
If a rosy-toned radiance is more your thing, the Shimmer Brick is available in a harmony of gorgeous pink shades, too. This one's also on sale!
Don't just take the Princess of Wales's recommendation for it. The Shimmer Brick has plenty of five-star reviews from beauty fans who love it.
"I absolutely love this product I’ve tried so many products but nothing compares to this one! Gives a lovely glow to my skin without the glittery look I try to avoid," one wrote, hailing it "perfect".
"This product is EVERYTHING - just perfection. Love love love," another fan declared.
