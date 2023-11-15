Kate Middleton reveals that Prince Louis has been using a 'feelings wheel' at school to help him learn to express his emotions

At an event for Shaping Us on 14 November, Princess Kate revealed that Prince Louis has been using a 'feelings wheel' at school to help him learn how to express his emotions.

Recently, while hosting a symposium where the results of new research from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood were revealed, Kate Middleton took a moment to express a fun and very sweet anecdote about Prince Louis' school life. At the symposium, she recalled to TV's Fearne Cotton that, at the Lambrook School, Prince Louis and his classmates have begun using a "feelings wheel," which helps the kids express their emotions in a clear and healthy way.

Dressed in a super stylish purple suit, Kate spoke with Fearne about the feelings wheel. "Louis' class, they came back with a feelings wheel, it's really good," she started. "These are five or six-year-olds, and going with names or pictures of a colour that represents how they feel that day, so there is a real keenness in school particularly to get involved in conversations."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As we all are likely well aware, Prince Louis is quite a cheeky young fellow, often making hilarious facial expressions and gestures at public royal events, proving to be adorable and hilarious - and quite the character to royal fans. With his adorable public encounters to go off, we can only imagine how sweet the five-year-old is when trying to express his feelings at school with a feelings wheel.

According to the DailyMail, a feelings wheel is specifically used to display "colour-coded 'core' emotions - ones that are more easily expressed - at the centre, with more complex or 'secondary' emotions around these."

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

That night, she also gave a speech for her Shaping Us campaign, which helps to raise awareness about youth mental health and how it can affect people well into their adult lives.

"We must acknowledge and address the root cause of some of today’s toughest social challenges and work together to find better answers," she addressed in her speech. "People often ask me why I focus my time on early childhood. The answer is because I care deeply about making a positive difference, in helping the most vulnerable and supporting those who are most in need."