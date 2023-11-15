Kate Middleton reveals that Prince Louis has been using a 'feelings wheel' at school to help him learn to express his emotions
As part of Kate's 'Shaping Us' campaign, she revealed that even Prince Louis is learning how to express his emotions in a healthy way
At an event for Shaping Us on 14 November, Princess Kate revealed that Prince Louis has been using a 'feelings wheel' at school to help him learn how to express his emotions.
Recently, while hosting a symposium where the results of new research from her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood were revealed, Kate Middleton took a moment to express a fun and very sweet anecdote about Prince Louis' school life. At the symposium, she recalled to TV's Fearne Cotton that, at the Lambrook School, Prince Louis and his classmates have begun using a "feelings wheel," which helps the kids express their emotions in a clear and healthy way.
Dressed in a super stylish purple suit, Kate spoke with Fearne about the feelings wheel. "Louis' class, they came back with a feelings wheel, it's really good," she started. "These are five or six-year-olds, and going with names or pictures of a colour that represents how they feel that day, so there is a real keenness in school particularly to get involved in conversations."
As we all are likely well aware, Prince Louis is quite a cheeky young fellow, often making hilarious facial expressions and gestures at public royal events, proving to be adorable and hilarious - and quite the character to royal fans. With his adorable public encounters to go off, we can only imagine how sweet the five-year-old is when trying to express his feelings at school with a feelings wheel.
According to the DailyMail, a feelings wheel is specifically used to display "colour-coded 'core' emotions - ones that are more easily expressed - at the centre, with more complex or 'secondary' emotions around these."
That night, she also gave a speech for her Shaping Us campaign, which helps to raise awareness about youth mental health and how it can affect people well into their adult lives.
"We must acknowledge and address the root cause of some of today’s toughest social challenges and work together to find better answers," she addressed in her speech. "People often ask me why I focus my time on early childhood. The answer is because I care deeply about making a positive difference, in helping the most vulnerable and supporting those who are most in need."
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £17.59 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Cameron Diaz's hidden wine cooler is giving us major quiet luxury kitchen inspiration
Cameron Diaz's hidden wine cooler might just be the best piece of subtle quiet luxury we've seen in a kitchen design
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's clever fashion choice that ensures her shirts are perfectly tucked in during engagements
Kate Middleton's perfectly tucked shirts may be down to this clever fashion choice made by the Princess of Wales's stylist
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's clever fashion choice that ensures her shirts are perfectly tucked in during engagements
Kate Middleton's perfectly tucked shirts may be down to this clever fashion choice made by the Princess of Wales's stylist
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton set to give her children a 'normal life' that even Princess Diana 'couldn't easily provide'
Kate Middleton is set to give her children a 'normal life' - and her perseverance to ensure normality is appreciated by King Charles
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's 'sweetly bashful' moment with Prince William on Remembrance Day
The Prince and Princess shared a rather sweet moment at a Remembrance Day event
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
The smart reason we don't see Kate Middleton break this royal beauty rule, according to an expert
It's rare that Princess Catherine breaks this aspect of royal protocol
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince William reveals Prince Louis's favourite band - and it's quite different from Prince George's taste
Prince Louis's favourite band has been revealed and it's clear which one of his siblings has more of an influence on his taste
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's wind-resistant bangs are down to this affordable trick, according to a royal hair expert
A royal hair expert has revealed the trick behind Kate Middleton's wind-resistant bangs that maintain their shape in blustery weather
By Laura Harman Published
-
The gifts Kate Middleton was just given for George, Charlotte and Louis are so cute - and ideal for a trio
The gifts Kate Middleton was just given at an engagement for her three children are so adorable - and ideal for any parent of three children
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's mountain biking action shots might be the best thing we've seen today - and she even looks fab in a helmet!
Kate Middleton's sporty side was on full display as the royal got stuck into a mountain biking challenge at a recent engagement
By Laura Harman Published