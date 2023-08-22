Kate Middleton regularly snubs this flattering fruit-themed colour but it was one of Queen Elizabeth’s favourites

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images// Image 2:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate regularly snubs a flattering fruit-themed colour but it was one of Queen Elizabeth’s favourites to wear. 

Since Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011 the future Queen Consort has gone on to push her royal fashion boundaries away from the beautiful dresses she was initially known for. Whilst Kate’s dresses are still gorgeous and iconic, her full pink suit and her elbow length gloves and bardot gown at the BAFTAs showcased a different side to her style. Alongside this, the Princess of Wales has also been seen experimenting more than ever with bright colours. 

Taking a little more classical approach, outfits in these vibrant shades were a staple of the late Queen Elizabeth’s wardrobe too. However, Kate regularly snubs a flattering fruit-themed shade that was one of her late grandmother-in-law’s go-tos..

The Princess of Wales visits the 'Urban Nature Project' at The Natural History Museum

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

From Kate’s bold orange bodycon look for her first solo visit of 2023 to her white power suit and orange blouse in Jamaica in 2022, the Princess of Wales likes to dabble with shades of orange. However, the pastel side of this colour is seemingly not for her as the senior royal has rarely been pictured wearing peach - despite the fact that she’s proved it looks beautiful on her!

The last time the Princess of Wales attended a public engagement wearing peach was back in 2021 when she wore a peachy-toned relaxed jacket. She paired it with jeans and a white t-shirt for a trip to The Urban Nature Project at the Natural History Museum. 

In contrast, the few other peach outfits Kate’s worn have been a little more formal. She stepped out in a peach bodycon dress with floral detailing and black piping along the collar and waist for the Charities Forum Event in 2017. 

The Princess of Wales wearing peach on three different occasions

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty//Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images//Image 3: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Whilst in 2013 when she was pregnant with Prince George, the Princess of Wales gave maternity wear a peachy twist with a stunning shift dress and matching overcoat as she visited Naomi House Children's Hospice. These are only a handful of occasions she’s ever been seen publicly wearing shades of peach, though Queen Elizabeth was quite the fan. 

She showcased this colour can work for plenty of occasions and wore it to everything from a Sunday church service in Norfolk in 2019, to a journey from London Paddington to mark the 175th anniversary of the first train journey by a British monarch in 2017, amongst many others.

Queen Elizabeth wearing peach outfits

(Image credit: Future//Image 1: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images //Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images //Image 3:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images //Image 4: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images//Image 5: Photo by Serge Lemoine/Getty Images)

Her Majesty even wore a peach coat and dress to see the unveiling of a statue of the Queen Mother in 2009 and wore peach-toned embellished gowns during a state visit to Germany in 1992 and also in 1980. Known for her signature colour blocking style, when Queen Elizabeth wore peach she typically went all out with an entire outfit in this shade.

Sadly, despite the Princess of Wales looking gorgeous in peach, this is one colour Kate regularly snubs and perhaps it’s simply that she prefers other shades. She’s certainly not afraid to experiment with bolder oranges and corals and who knows when we could next see her wearing these hues when she resumes engagements in September. 

