Kate Middleton and Prince William share rare insight into weekends with the kids and family travel plans

Princess Catherine and Prince William have revealed how weekends are usually spent with the Wales children – and it’s a schedule every parent can relate to.

After enjoying the Six Nations rugby game between England and Wales on Saturday, the Prince and Princess of Wales met with some of the players – and it wasn’t long before their sons’ love of sport came up in conversation.

In a statement pretty much every parent will identify with, the couple, who live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, revealed weekends are usually spent ferrying Prince George and Prince Louis around to various rugby matches.

Future King, Prince William, said, "At weekends we go from one competition to the next."

“Louis is six and he's just started touch rugby and George is 11 and he plays a bit more. They do really enjoy it,” Princess Catherine added, according to Hello!. “They've been exposed to lots of different sports.”

And it’s not just the boys keeping the royal couple on their toes – nine-year-old Princess Charlotte also enjoys a plethora of sporting activities. Her love of ballet is no secret, highlighted when she looked on in awe at the surprise performance at her mother’s Together at Christmas carol service last year. Princess Catherine also previously shared her daughter’s love of gymnastics during a visit to Ireland in 2020.

"Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she’s doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It’s so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination," she was heard saying during the tour, according to Entertainment Daily.

After the day spent watching rugby in Wales on Saturday, Catherine spent Monday attending the Irish Guards’ St Patrick’s Day parade in London, in her capacity as the regiment’s Colonel.

During the solo outing, for which Her Royal Highness was elegantly dressed in bottle green, she chatted to Corporal Adam Hamilton, an Australian reservist, about her hopes to take George, Charlotte and Louis on a long-haul holiday Down Under.

Referring to her and Prince William’s 2014 tour of Australia and New Zealand that saw nine-month-old Prince George undertake his first trip overseas, Catherine said, "George finds it fascinating that he has been to Australia and New Zealand.

“I would like to go back there with them now. It's finding time to do that. But I love to travel. Yes, it's a long flight."

Detailing how her and William’s royal duties allow them to travel far and wide - but not to spend private time during the trips, or take their children, Catherine went on to say, "We tend to go further afield when it’s official visits. It's being able to carve out time to experience these countries in a more private capacity.

"Because otherwise you end up seeing lots of insides of amazing buildings but you don't get to meet that many people. It’s making sure that you can combine a bit of work with the children. I might see you down there!"