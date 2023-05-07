Kate Middleton keeps it casual with Veja trainers and linen blue blazer at Windsor in perfect springtime look

The Princess of Wales looked effortlessly chic at Windsor Castle earlier today, pairing a pastel blue blazer with her favorite Veja trainers to greet royal fans ahead of tonight's Coronation Concert.

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William to chat with crowds awaiting the highly-anticipated Coronation Concert on the East Lawn of the historic Berkshire property.

The Princess of Wales went for a comfortable yet elegant look at Windsor Castle on Sunday afternoon, stepping out in a baby blue blazer and her trusty white Veja trainers to meet royal fans attending the upcoming Coronation Concert.

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined the crowds of a street party on the Long Walk at the Berkshire residence earlier today, much to the surprise of the royal couple's adoring fans.

The Wales duo shook hands and chatted with countless people waiting to enjoy the highly-anticipated Coronation Concert, which will kick off at 8 pm on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle.

Never one to disappoint in the style department, Kate wore a pastel blue blazer from Reiss (£298) (opens in new tab) over a plain white t-shirt and black cigarette pants for the exciting walkabout. The 41-year-old added a casual touch to the springtime outfit with her favorite white Veja trainers, which likely came as a welcome change to her usual choice of stiletto heels and pumps. The princess also kept her jewelry minimal by going necklace-free, letting her delicate pearl earrings and beloved engagement ring take center stage instead.

Kate's Reiss baby blue blazer, which is made of linen, is described as 'breathable' online, making it the perfect option for staying cool yet fashionable in the May heat.

Prince William also opted for a more relaxed outfit at Windsor, wearing a navy jacket and pale blue shirt with black trousers and camel sneakers as he mixed with the public at the celebratory engagement.

The princess's ensemble today was notably different from the regal look she rocked at the King's coronation service on Saturday. Kate wore an ivory silk crepe dress by Alexander McQueen for the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which she paired with a glittering hair piece by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

The choice of headgear was of much fascination to royal fans, many of whom had expected the princess to wear a traditional tiara to the event. Kate also wore the blue Royal Victorian Order mantle and a pair of gorgeous pearl earrings once owned by Princess Diana to attend the ceremony. Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, wore a similar headpiece to her mother's, which was also designed by Alexander McQueen.