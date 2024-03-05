Kate Middleton's first royal outing since surgery confirmed

Kate Middleton's first official engagement following her abdominal surgery has been confirmed and she is next scheduled to be seen publicly on June 8th.

The Princess of Wales has taken time away from official royal engagements after undergoing "planned" abdominal surgery back in January.

The mother-of-three, who has been spending time recuperating at both Adelaide Cottage near Windsor and the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, was last seen on an official royal outing on Christmas Day 2023 when she attended church with the Royal Family.

While Catherine was spotted for the first time since her operation in the car with mother Carole Middleton this week, it was confirmed at the start of her break that she would not resume official engagements until after Easter at least.

A statement shared by Kensington Palace on January 17th read, "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

However, an official duty that the Princess of Wales is confirmed to be attending has been announced for the first time since the surgery.

Kate is set to carry out a review of Trooping the Colour on June 8th - with the annual Trooping the Colour parade taking place a week later to mark King Charles's birthday. The Princess of Wales is also expected to be in attendance at the parade, alongside Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as was the case last year.

The Ministry of Defence website has shared details of the Colonel's Review event stating that "the soldiers will be inspected by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, Colonel Irish Guards".

Tickets for the event are available for the public buy now, for as little as £5.

"Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales is identical to Trooping the Colour reviewed by His Majesty The King, with the exception that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present," the page states.

While this is the first post-operation outing that has been confirmed for the Princess of Wales, it's unknown if we will see her prior to this or if other engagements will be put in the royal diary ahead of June 8th.