Kate Middleton seen for the first time since December, as she goes for a drive with mum Carole Middleton
The Princess looked relax in the passenger seat of her mum's car
The world has, quite literally, been waiting with baited breath for a glimpse of Princess Catherine since she was last seen on Christmas Day, and underwent abdominal surgery at the beginning of the year. After months of speculation about her whereabouts and health, today some of the conspiracy theories were thrown out, as US site TMZ pictured her in the front seat of her mum Carole Middleton's black Audi.
TMZ reported seeing the Princess being driven by her mum near Windsor Castle, although the purpose of their outing remains unclear. This is the first time Catherine has been seen since Christmas Day last year, when she attended the annual Sandringham church service with her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.
The Princess looked relaxed, wearing sunglasses and what looked like a high collared jacket, on the trip with her mum, Carole.
In an attempt to stop speculation about Catherine's whereabout, a spokesperson for Princess Kate at Kensington Palace recently said, "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter, and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant." The same spokesperson went on to stress the Princess is 'doing well'.
Whatever the reason for the trip today, we're really glad to see Princess Catherine looking relaxed and well.
Kerrie is the acting editor of woman&home. For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
