Kate Middleton seen for the first time since December, as she goes for a drive with mum Carole Middleton

The world has, quite literally, been waiting with baited breath for a glimpse of Princess Catherine since she was last seen on Christmas Day, and underwent abdominal surgery at the beginning of the year. After months of speculation about her whereabouts and health, today some of the conspiracy theories were thrown out, as US site TMZ pictured her in the front seat of her mum Carole Middleton's black Audi.

TMZ reported seeing the Princess being driven by her mum near Windsor Castle, although the purpose of their outing remains unclear. This is the first time Catherine has been seen since Christmas Day last year, when she attended the annual Sandringham church service with her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Princess looked relaxed, wearing sunglasses and what looked like a high collared jacket, on the trip with her mum, Carole.

In an attempt to stop speculation about Catherine's whereabout, a spokesperson for Princess Kate at Kensington Palace recently said, "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter, and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant." The same spokesperson went on to stress the Princess is 'doing well'.

Whatever the reason for the trip today, we're really glad to see Princess Catherine looking relaxed and well.