Prince George, Charlotte and Louis 'fascinated' by mum Kate Middleton’s discovery near Anmer Hall

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis apparently found the Princess of Wales’s discovery near Anmer Hall absolutely "fascinating".

The Princess of Wales can seemingly turn her hand to almost anything, from tennis to piano playing and drawing. Over the years we’ve seen her showcase so many skills but she’s still adding new ones to her repertoire alongside her royal role and being a hands-on mum to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. Although the Wales family are based at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor during term time, their Anmer Hall home in Norfolk holds a special place in their hearts and Kate recently revealed the discovery she made nearby that was "fascinating" to her kids.

According to Hello!, the Princess of Wales reportedly explained to a group of volunteers at Meadow Street Community Garden and Woodland that she’s learning to forage as a new hobby. She visited the garden in Pontypridd with Prince William on 26th February and shared that she found a "huge" puffball mushroom near Anmer Hall.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"The children thought it was fascinating," Kate apparently added during the visit, which saw her learn more about how the volunteers worked to restore the garden in the wake of Storm Bert and Storm Darragh’s devastation last year.

Foraging isn’t restricted to mushrooms and the Princess of Wales could end up being able to safely identify and enjoy plenty of edible goodies from the Norfolk countryside, from nuts to seeds and other plants. Wild garlic foraging season is also now in full swing and given how intrigued Prince George, Charlotte and Louis were about her mushroom finding efforts already, it’s possible that they could join her for a family foraging trip sometime.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Foraging is a Royal Family favourite hobby already as both King Charles and Queen Camilla are avid mushroom foragers. Writing in his book Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III, Tom Parker Bowles described wild mushrooms as an "obsession" for his mother and stepfather who are "deeply competitive about their hauls".

"They’re both very keen mycologists, and both know their mushrooms very, very well. This time of year, depending on rain, there’s ceps and chanterelles… I go with my mother and there’s a lot of fantastic mushrooming in Scotland. It’s a shared pleasure," Tom said, as per The Independent.

His Majesty is understood to have set out on a solo mushroom foraging trip in August 2011, so if Kate needs any extra tips she has the perfect person to turn to. Whether or not she’ll bring her children along at some point, Kate and Prince William prioritise spending time outdoors with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis and the young royals love it.

Speaking on the 2020 ITV documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All, the future King declared, "Seeing my children, seeing the passion in their eyes and the love for being outdoors… They find a bug or they love watching how bees are forming the honey. George particularly, if he's not outdoors he's quite like a caged animal. He needs to get outside."

The Princess of Wales keeps bees at Anmer Hall and it was near her Windsor home that Prince Louis took a special photo of his mum out in nature released to mark World Cancer Day 2025.