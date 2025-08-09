Kate Middleton owns the same suede criss-cross flats in two colours and they’re an elegant alternative to ballet flats

The Princess of Wales has a pretty extensive shoe collection and one thing most of her favourite pairs of shoes have in common is a heel. Although Kate’s white trainers from Superga and Veja get a lot of wear, she doesn’t reach for fancy flats very often.

So when we do see the Princess choosing something other than her signature heels, wedges or plimsolls, it means that she really must love them. This definitely seems to be true for her Russell & Bromley Xpresso shoes as Kate owns them in both black and a soft blush pink.

She packed both in her suitcase for her and Prince William’s week-long Royal Tour of Pakistan in 2019 and they’re a cut above your usual ballet flats or loafers. Made from suede, they had criss-crossed straps running across the top of your foot.

Russell & Bromley is one of the best British brands around when you want timeless styles and impeccable craftsmanship, so this, combined with the "Kate effect" meant that they sold out fast. Thankfully for all of us who are still envisioning new summer outfit ideas with elegant flats, there are plenty of similar criss-cross styles out there right now.

The Princess’s shoes had gently pointed toes and this shape can help to give a leg-elongating effect if you worry about your shoes cutting off your silhouette at a tricky point. The staps on the Xpresso flats made them more unique and also meant they would have been secure on Kate’s feet as she undertook a variety of engagements in Pakistan.

On Day 5 of the Waleses’ tour, the future Queen wore the black flats as part of a head-to-toe monochrome look, whilst her outfit from a few days earlier was far brighter. That time she used the paler tone of her blush shoes to balance out her electric blue clothing.

On both occasions her suede Russell & Bromley flats completed her ensembles in style. We all have those times, whether it’s a wedding, date night or family party, where your footwear needs to feel smart but heels would seem too much.

This is when more striking flats come into their own and neutral tones like Kate’s black and blush shoes are the most versatile as you can pair them with pretty much any outfit and they’ll complement it perfectly. Ballet pumps can sometimes seem a bit too demure and polished, so going for something a little more intricate or stand-out is a contemporary alternative.

Comfort is, of course, still a key factor and the criss-cross flats seem to tick this box for the Princess of Wales. Her tour of Pakistan wasn’t the only trip abroad where she’s taken the Xpresso shoes with her. In 2016 Kate wore her pink ones for a visit to India, styled with a fabulous red and navy blue patterned maxi dress.

We might not have seen her reach for either of her fancy flats in recent years but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t get plenty of wear out of them when she’s not undertaking official public duties. For seeing family and friends or hosting at Adelaide Cottage, flats are much more likely to come in useful than her high heeled court shoes.

