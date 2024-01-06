Kate Middleton could be given rare privilege by King Charles, and it would bring a ‘huge boost’ to the economy
The Princess of Wales might be selected for an extra rare honour
Catherine, Princess of Wales could receive the kind of birthday gift only someone with the King as a father-in-law could expect when she turns 42 on January 9.
It’s been suggested that King Charles is considering two major promotions for the eternally popular Kate, who has risen to be one of the most visible senior members of the Royal Family.
Known for her both style and substance, the Princess of Wales’s popularity comes from her charitable work and endeavours as well as her effortless skill for fashion and beauty.
And her favourite brands, from Reiss – whose selection of coats and blazers are in regular rotation for the royal – to the products she uses to achieve her best makeup looks, will be hoping the news that King Charles might reward her with the privilege of giving out Royal Warrants proves true.
Holding a Royal Warrant, which can be displayed on their business premises, products, packaging, stationery, advertising and vehicles, offers a huge commercial boost both domestically and internationally, with people clambering to live, shop and experience things like the royals.
The monarch decides who grants royal warrants, and in the past Prince Philip and Charles when he held the title of the Prince of Wales had the power alongside Queen Elizabeth II, as chosen to do so by the late Queen.
Shop some of Kate's favourite brands: could these receive a Royal Warrant in the future?
Lululemon
RRP £128 | The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of the Lululemon Chargefeel trainers.
Jo Malone
RRP £118 | Thought to be one of the Princess's favourites, this perfume choice is a sophisticated blend of floral and citrus with a top note of clementine flower, a heart of white lilac and a base note of orris wood.
Aspinal of London
£82.50 (RRP £275) | This Nano patent croc bag has been carried by the Princess in a number of colours. It's currently on sale as some of the styles have been discontinued, so snap one up quick!
Currently, just King Charles has the power but he may grant Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton similar powers during the upcoming review of around 800 existing warrants.
It’s likely that the King will first issue some new Royal Warrants of his own, and let Camilla also do so for the first time, but the prospect of Kate Middleton approved warrants seems too enticing to overlook.
As quoted in the Mail, many businesses are thrilled at the prospect of receiving a Royal Warrant from the Princess of Wales, who already has a known magic touch when it comes to sending demand for things she wears or uses soaring.
“It would be a huge boost to British industry,” one is quoted as telling the publication. “Interest would go through the roof, particularly in areas such as fashion and lifestyle.”
Another has suggested that receiving a warrant from Kate wouldn’t just be a status symbol, it could have trickle down effects – labelling it a “huge boost to the British industry.”
There is also some suggestion that the Princess of Wales will receive another honour from the King – a much more historic one.
It’s thought Kate could be appointed as a Royal Lady of the Order of the Garter, as described on the official royal website as “a group of honourable knights” thought to be “the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain.”
The Order was inspired by the tales of King Arthur and the gallantry of his Knights of the Round Table and appointments must personally chosen by the monarch for service to the crown or national life.
Prince William was appointed by the late Queen Elizabeth, as was Queen Camilla in 2022, just months before Queen Elizabeth’s death, and after years of dedicated service and popularity, it’s expected King Charles could offer the same to Catherine.
Each year, the order comes together for the Garter Day procession, where the King and his Knights and Ladies walk from Windsor Castle to St George's Chapel, in their grand velvet robes and ostrich-plumed caps.
