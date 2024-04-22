Kate Middleton's bargain cosy home essential makes such a difference to her traditional living room

Kate Middleton's cosy home essential gives her traditional living room a more personal touch.

The Princess of Wales has only given fans a few rare glimpses of her at home over the years, but what we have seen has been gorgeously elegant. Blending traditional features with homely touches, Kate’s flair for creating welcoming spaces is something that shone through in video clips shared during the UK’s lockdowns. These were filmed when she was at home, either at Kensington Palace or Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

But whilst we might not know exactly where each video was shot, Kate’s cosy home essential had pride of place throughout. It seems the future Queen’s home just wouldn’t be the same without some fabulous cushions.

If you’re looking for easy ways to update your living room for spring then changing your cushion covers is a brilliant option. Kate’s lockdown videos showed that she has a love of botanical or floral print cushions. These add a more whimsical feel to a room and contrast beautifully with the dark wooden furniture and gilt-framed paintings often seen behind her.

In February 2021 the Princess of Wales joined a virtual call with teachers to mark Children’s Mental Health Week in her role as Patron of children’s mental health charity, Place2Be. Sitting on a sage green sofa, the senior royal’s cushions of choice featured a leaf print design, some primarily in dark green and others with slight touches of red.

They worked with the sofa and the space, which also featured another of Prince William and Kate’s humble home accessories - a large fern-like plant. The Princess of Wales prefers to bring a sense of the outdoors inside and the thoughtfully-chosen cushions enhance this in such a cosy way with their softness and fun pattern.

Later on in October 2022, she filmed a poignant message of support for Addiction Awareness Week, potentially in another residence altogether. However, cushions still featured heavily in the room styling.

This time they had a pale terracotta-toned floral motif on them which looked fabulous with the cream sofa. They added a sense of fun and personality to the otherwise quite neutral room and highlighted how much of an impact soft furnishings really make.

It’s clear that Kate also appreciates the versatility of cushions as a design element too as in May 2021 she and Prince William filmed their first official YouTube video in the same room and there were other cushions brightening up the space. The burnt orange cushions with fringing as a trim were paired with the others for more dimension and a pop of colour.

It might seem like a simple trip but mixing up your cushions, changing the amount of cushions you have on your sofa or swapping cushion covers can totally transform your living room in minutes.

Interior designer Sophie Clemson from The Living House previously told woman&home that, "Cushions really can make such a difference in your living room and make it feel cosy with their mix of textures and patterns."

This is definitely true of Kate’s homes as no matter where these multiple videos were filmed, cushions always had pride of place and made each living room seem more personal and warm. We suspect that the Princess of Wales’s current primary residence, Adelaide Cottage, probably has a lot of stunning cushions too and most likely ones with a natural theme.

If floral or botanical prints aren’t for you, then Kate’s cosy home essential can still give you all the inspiration you need to give your home an affordable refresh for spring as she showed how cushions can make all the difference.