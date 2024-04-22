Kate Middleton's bargain cosy home essential makes such a difference to her traditional living room
The Princess of Wales uses an affordable accessory to transform her living room into a cosy, welcoming space
Kate Middleton's cosy home essential gives her traditional living room a more personal touch.
The Princess of Wales has only given fans a few rare glimpses of her at home over the years, but what we have seen has been gorgeously elegant. Blending traditional features with homely touches, Kate’s flair for creating welcoming spaces is something that shone through in video clips shared during the UK’s lockdowns. These were filmed when she was at home, either at Kensington Palace or Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
But whilst we might not know exactly where each video was shot, Kate’s cosy home essential had pride of place throughout. It seems the future Queen’s home just wouldn’t be the same without some fabulous cushions.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
If you’re looking for easy ways to update your living room for spring then changing your cushion covers is a brilliant option. Kate’s lockdown videos showed that she has a love of botanical or floral print cushions. These add a more whimsical feel to a room and contrast beautifully with the dark wooden furniture and gilt-framed paintings often seen behind her.
In February 2021 the Princess of Wales joined a virtual call with teachers to mark Children’s Mental Health Week in her role as Patron of children’s mental health charity, Place2Be. Sitting on a sage green sofa, the senior royal’s cushions of choice featured a leaf print design, some primarily in dark green and others with slight touches of red.
Today, during #AddictionAwarenessWeek, I want to offer a message of support to those who are continuing to suffer. I know this was not a choice. Recovery is possible. https://t.co/h4DpXBtYwn pic.twitter.com/ufTcMnX765October 30, 2022
They worked with the sofa and the space, which also featured another of Prince William and Kate’s humble home accessories - a large fern-like plant. The Princess of Wales prefers to bring a sense of the outdoors inside and the thoughtfully-chosen cushions enhance this in such a cosy way with their softness and fun pattern.
Later on in October 2022, she filmed a poignant message of support for Addiction Awareness Week, potentially in another residence altogether. However, cushions still featured heavily in the room styling.
Shop Cosy Cushions
RRP: £19.50 | If Prince William and Kate's bold orange cushions caught your eye then these velvet ones are a gorgeous alternative. Crafted from pure cotton fabric and finished with fringed edges, these will add a touch of glamour to any room.
RRP: £45 | This stunning floral cushion features the re-introduced 1883 Borage design by William Morris. It is a spirited floral pattern that was originally conceived as a furnishing fabric and the symmetry and intricate detail are stunning.
RRP: £45 | Beautiful and nature-inspired, this linen blend printed cushion has a motif of garden birds among japonica leaves. The muted tones are perfect if you don't want your cushions too bold, whilst the pattern instantly draws the eye.
RRP: £22 | Fabulously floral, this cushion has a trailing leaf pattern that comes in this lovely green and an alternative red colourway. The cushion has a chic twisted cord trim and the neutral background shade makes this a very versatile choice.
RRP: £17.50 | This scatter cushion can help give a playful feel to your living room. It has a pure cotton cover with contrast sky blue piping for an eye-catching finish and the scalloped trim is wonderfully elegant.
RRP: £15 | This cushion is designed with an elegant botanical pattern in warm red and green tones for a touch of contrast. If you love this pretty pattern you might also be tempted to invest in the matching curtains that Dunelm also sells.
This time they had a pale terracotta-toned floral motif on them which looked fabulous with the cream sofa. They added a sense of fun and personality to the otherwise quite neutral room and highlighted how much of an impact soft furnishings really make.
It’s clear that Kate also appreciates the versatility of cushions as a design element too as in May 2021 she and Prince William filmed their first official YouTube video in the same room and there were other cushions brightening up the space. The burnt orange cushions with fringing as a trim were paired with the others for more dimension and a pop of colour.
It might seem like a simple trip but mixing up your cushions, changing the amount of cushions you have on your sofa or swapping cushion covers can totally transform your living room in minutes.
Interior designer Sophie Clemson from The Living House previously told woman&home that, "Cushions really can make such a difference in your living room and make it feel cosy with their mix of textures and patterns."
This is definitely true of Kate’s homes as no matter where these multiple videos were filmed, cushions always had pride of place and made each living room seem more personal and warm. We suspect that the Princess of Wales’s current primary residence, Adelaide Cottage, probably has a lot of stunning cushions too and most likely ones with a natural theme.
If floral or botanical prints aren’t for you, then Kate’s cosy home essential can still give you all the inspiration you need to give your home an affordable refresh for spring as she showed how cushions can make all the difference.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
