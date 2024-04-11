Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘humble’ home accessories ‘uplift’ and ‘transform’ their royal residences in the most affordable way

Prince William and Kate’s “humble” home accessories “uplift” and “transform” their royal homes in the most affordable way.

The Prince and Princess of Wales might have only ever shared a few rare glimpses of their homes, but one thing’s for sure - the couple are fans of introducing greenery and fresh flowers whenever they can. If you’re looking for ways to update your home for spring, bringing the outside in is something that you might have considered. Prince William and Kate shared multiple videos during the pandemic which are likely to have been filmed at either Kensington Palace or at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Whichever royal residence appeared in their videos, Prince William and Kate’s use of trees, plants and flowers brightened up their spaces and it’s likely they continue to take this approach at Adelaide Cottage. To mark Children’s Mental Health Week in 2021, the future Queen was filmed undertaking a virtual call with teachers as Patron of children’s mental health charity, Place2Be.

Behind her a large fern plant could be seen to her left and on the right was a fabulous glossy-leaved tree. This greenery worked beautifully inside the room with the soft sage-green sofa and Prince William later filmed a video that July wishing the England football team good luck.

Although his message seemed to have been shot in a different room (and possibly a different home) a similar tree was visible behind him, along with a bunch of gorgeous deep burgundy flowers on display.

Prince William and Kate clearly love filling their space with foliage and flowers, giving their historic homes a more natural, relaxed feel. The plants are the perfect contrast to the traditional décor of the rooms which included a dark wood console table and gold-framed painting.

Whilst the Prince and Princess might live in rather luxurious homes, according to Womand&Home’s Digital Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly, incorporating houseplants and potted trees into a space is a great, affordable way to easily “transform” a room.

“Houseplants and potted trees are the humble home accessory heroes that have the power to completely transform a room with minimal cost. Indoor trees are a great way to fill a large space with interest and vibrant colour,” Tamara shared. “I have a Monstera plant as big as a small tree that now completely dominates one corner of my living room - beautifully filling the space without me having to buy expensive furniture instead.”

As well as looking stunning, she added that “the right indoor plants can help to make a house smell good, improve indoor air quality and even reduce condensation in the home”. Tamara also explained that having fresh flowers in your home like Prince William and Kate did, and likely still do, is equally effective.

Tamara said, “Fresh flowers are a simple way to make your home look expensive because, like a luxury hotel lobby, they show care and attention to detail when it comes to dressing your home. Let's not forget also that fragrant flowers can scent a room to uplift and invigorate the senses.”

It’s perhaps no surprise then that Prince William and Kate’s home incorporates indoor plants, a tree and flowers. They’re not the only royals who’ve taken this approach to interior decorating either. The Morning Room at King Charles and Queen Camilla’s London home, Clarence House was seen on social media in 2021 and featured two blossoming potted trees as well as small bouquets of flowers.

The Princess of Wales’s iconic photo of Queen Elizabeth with her great-grandchildren and two of her grandchildren at Balmoral Castle also showed an array of brightly coloured flowers on display. In each of these spaces the plants have a brightening, vibrant effect and draw the eye as more personal, homely touches.