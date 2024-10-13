M&S’s stunning lookalike for Kate Middleton’s houndstooth wool blazer makes recreating her sophisticated look easy and affordable

M&S have made recreating Kate Middleton's sophisticated autumn style super simple, releasing an affordable lookalike for her cosy-chic houndstooth wool blazer.

Kate Middleton has an envious collection of blazers in her autumn wardrobe. Whether she's stepping out in a bright and bold red style or an outdoorsy-chic look, she never fails to show us all how to style a blazer in most the sophisticated of ways.

But while she often opts to wear high end pieces with big price tags, her stunning Zara boucle blazer being an affordable exception to that, if you know where to look there are plenty of high street lookalikes for her styles - like this beautiful tweed design from M&S that looks just like Kate's £495 heritage blazer from luxury brand Really Wild.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop M&S Lookalike for Kate Middleton's Blazer

At £79, the M&S Tweed Tailored Houndstooth Blazer is a great piece to add to your autumn capsule wardrobe, with its wool-rich fabric keeping you warm while also creating a structured and elevated silhouette.

The double-breasted design, flattering tailored fit, notched lapels and fully lined bodice create a luxe look and feel, with the traditional houndstooth check pattern making this a timeless and classic piece that will never age or go out of style.

"A well tailored smart jacket. It finishes off any outfit whether [it's] jeans and a tee or smart trousers or [a] dress. I am amazed at the price for the quality you get. Just lovely," one reviewer wrote about the blazer.

Another added, "Love the tailored cut and especially the colour combination, not too dull."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop More Houndstooth Blazers

Mango Double-breasted Blazer £59.99 at Mango Boasting a beautiful, fine and intricate houndstooth pattern across its fabric, this Mango blazer is a versatile addition to any wardrobe. The variety of neutral tones mean it will work with any look and add a chic and sophisticated warm layer to your autumn outfits. River Island Brown Dogtooth Cinched Waist Blazer £69 at River Island Taking the best elements of the oversized blazer with its longline style, structured shoulders and comfortable fit, then elevating the look with a cinched waist detail, this blazer from River Island is left with a stunning and sophisticated silhouette that's super flattering and easy to wear. H&M Loose-fit Blazer £37.99 at H&M Offering a more relaxed style with its loose-fit, single-breasted design and single button fastening, this blazer from H&M is a great piece to throw on over a chunkier knit jumper for an elevated style. The woven fabric boasts a lovely houndstooth print and the shoulder pads give structure.

There's so much inspiration out there for styling houndstooth blazers, with Kate stepping out in so many different looks over the years. But, for autumn and winter, her elevated outdoorsy look from back in 2021 is a great practical and cosy style.

Leaving the houndstooth blazer as her outfit's statement piece during a visit to the Lake District, Kate kept her look casual by styling the blazer with a flattering pair of black skinny jeans. She layered a neutral-toned cashmere jumper underneath the jacket for added warm and a pop of soft texture.

For footwear, she wore a practical pair of lace up suede boots and leaned into the casual look by keeping her jewellery and makeup minimal. Her brunette hair was styled in brushed out, bouncy waves, creating a voluminous style that brought a subtle touch of elegance into the laid-back look.