M&S’s stunning lookalike for Kate Middleton’s houndstooth wool blazer makes recreating her sophisticated look easy and affordable
With a flattering tailored fit and chic tweed fabric, this M&S blazer is a great lookalike for Kate Middleton's go-to autumn piece
M&S have made recreating Kate Middleton's sophisticated autumn style super simple, releasing an affordable lookalike for her cosy-chic houndstooth wool blazer.
Kate Middleton has an envious collection of blazers in her autumn wardrobe. Whether she's stepping out in a bright and bold red style or an outdoorsy-chic look, she never fails to show us all how to style a blazer in most the sophisticated of ways.
But while she often opts to wear high end pieces with big price tags, her stunning Zara boucle blazer being an affordable exception to that, if you know where to look there are plenty of high street lookalikes for her styles - like this beautiful tweed design from M&S that looks just like Kate's £495 heritage blazer from luxury brand Really Wild.
Shop M&S Lookalike for Kate Middleton's Blazer
At £79, the M&S Tweed Tailored Houndstooth Blazer is a great piece to add to your autumn capsule wardrobe, with its wool-rich fabric keeping you warm while also creating a structured and elevated silhouette.
The double-breasted design, flattering tailored fit, notched lapels and fully lined bodice create a luxe look and feel, with the traditional houndstooth check pattern making this a timeless and classic piece that will never age or go out of style.
"A well tailored smart jacket. It finishes off any outfit whether [it's] jeans and a tee or smart trousers or [a] dress. I am amazed at the price for the quality you get. Just lovely," one reviewer wrote about the blazer.
Another added, "Love the tailored cut and especially the colour combination, not too dull."
Shop More Houndstooth Blazers
Boasting a beautiful, fine and intricate houndstooth pattern across its fabric, this Mango blazer is a versatile addition to any wardrobe. The variety of neutral tones mean it will work with any look and add a chic and sophisticated warm layer to your autumn outfits.
Taking the best elements of the oversized blazer with its longline style, structured shoulders and comfortable fit, then elevating the look with a cinched waist detail, this blazer from River Island is left with a stunning and sophisticated silhouette that's super flattering and easy to wear.
Offering a more relaxed style with its loose-fit, single-breasted design and single button fastening, this blazer from H&M is a great piece to throw on over a chunkier knit jumper for an elevated style. The woven fabric boasts a lovely houndstooth print and the shoulder pads give structure.
There's so much inspiration out there for styling houndstooth blazers, with Kate stepping out in so many different looks over the years. But, for autumn and winter, her elevated outdoorsy look from back in 2021 is a great practical and cosy style.
Leaving the houndstooth blazer as her outfit's statement piece during a visit to the Lake District, Kate kept her look casual by styling the blazer with a flattering pair of black skinny jeans. She layered a neutral-toned cashmere jumper underneath the jacket for added warm and a pop of soft texture.
For footwear, she wore a practical pair of lace up suede boots and leaned into the casual look by keeping her jewellery and makeup minimal. Her brunette hair was styled in brushed out, bouncy waves, creating a voluminous style that brought a subtle touch of elegance into the laid-back look.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
