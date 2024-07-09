The Princess of Wales traditionally presents the trophies at Wimbledon and as her cancer treatment continues some fans might be wondering if she’ll be there this year.

Summer is a busy time for the Royal Family with so many high-profile events in the calendar and Wimbledon is a particular highlight for the Princess of Wales. Her passion for the sport has seen her excitedly cheering on the players from the Royal Box year after year and since 2016 she’s also presented the trophies to the winners. This year’s final is drawing closer and uncertainty surrounds Kate’s attendance this year as she continues to undergo treatment for cancer.

Her Royal Highness made her first royal appearance of 2024 for Trooping the Colour and ahead of this she shared her desire to "join a few public engagements over the summer". Wimbledon might not count as an official engagement, but that won’t stop people hoping she will make the journey from Adelaide Cottage to step out at SW19 before the tournament is over. As we wait for any confirmation either way, we reveal what we know so far about whether Kate could be at Wimbledon this year.

Will Kate Middleton be at Wimbledon this year?

It’s not yet been confirmed whether the Princess of Wales will definitely be attending Wimbledon, however we wouldn’t be at all surprised if she did attend one or both of the finals days on 13th and 14th July. Since becoming Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016 she took on the role of presenting the trophies to the winners. Chair of the club, Debbie Jevans, recently told Telegraph Sport that they will give Kate "as much flexibility as possible" and are "hopeful" that she’ll present the trophies as usual.

"We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority," she declared. "We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible."

Until further news is announced by the Palace, it seems that it’s at least possible that the future Queen could make an appearance over the final Wimbledon weekend. As well as being the club’s patron Kate is also a huge tennis fan and it’s likely that if she felt able to attend she would want to be there. At the same time, the Princess of Wales’s treatment is ongoing and she herself explained in a poignant message released back in June that she has both good and bad days.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," she shared, alongside a new photo taken by Matt Porteous.

Her desire to "make the most" of her "good days" could also indicate that a potential Wimbledon appearance isn’t out of the question for her. If the Princess of Wales does attend, though, it might not be announced until nearer the time or possibly not at all.

Who could hand out the trophies instead of Kate?

Whilst both fans and the Chair of the All-England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club are "hopeful" that Kate will be at Wimbledon to present the trophies, it might be that someone else steps in to carry out this role on her behalf if she doesn’t attend. Discussing the possibility, Debbie Jevans told Telegraph Sport that this was something to consider "nearer the time".

She said, "I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative - that’s something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We’re staying flexible. When we hear we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do."

Of course, it could be that if it becomes "necessary" to consider an alternative, another member of the Royal Family could be chosen. According to The Telegraph, the Duchess of Gloucester has emerged in "informal discussions" as a "potential replacement". Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester is married to the late Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and both her and her husband are senior working members of the Royal Family.

The Duchess is Honorary President of the Lawn Tennis Association and watched Day 3 of this year’s Wimbledon from the Royal Box on 3rd July. Some might also be wondering whether Prince William could take his wife’s place and present the trophies if she’s not there. Again, it's possible, however he might end up going to Germany to watch the final of the Euros on Sunday in his role as President of the Football Association.