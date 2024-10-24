Kate Middleton proved snuggly can still be stylish in her baseball cap, padded jacket and pretty pink Fair Isle jumper look
The Princess of Wales once went to the beach in the most cosy yet chic outfit and her style combination has given us plenty of inspiration
The Princess of Wales proved snuggly can still be stylish when she wore a sporty baseball cap, padded jacket and pretty pink Fair Isle jumper to the beach.
More than any other season, winter is a time where we find ourselves trying to perfect the balance between practicality and style. Many of our winter capsule wardrobe staples are cosy and waterproof and when we want inspiration for how to wear these pieces in a more fashion-forward way we often turn to the Princess of Wales. She might be often seen wearing gorgeous midi dresses and tailored suits, but her casual style credentials are just as impressive.
Kate proved this with the most gorgeous, relaxed look back in 2021 when she stepped out in a baseball cap, padded jacket and Fair Isle jumper at West Sands beach in St Andrews. She was there with Prince William for a session of land yachting with Fife Young Carers and went for a comfortable outfit that worked for the activity as well as afterwards.
Recreate the Princess of Wales's cosy outfit
This ultra light down jacket is an affordable piece of practical outerwear. This design has been updated to make it slightly longer length and the fitted silhouette and sleek front placket design makes this so stylish for pairing with everything from leggings to jeans.
Also available in blue and cream, this pink Fair Isle jumper will give such a traditional and cosy feel to a winter outfit. The fabric has a touch of wool for extra warmth and the ribbed trims on the hem and cuffs are so classic.
Easy to wear and a handy addition to your wardrobe, this cap is made from 100% cotton. Pop on when you're heading out for winter walks, going to the gym or just for running errands to keep the sun out of your eyes and add a sporty edge to your outfit.
These affordable boots have a pared-back, combat-boot design with lace-up detailing that emulates the feel of Kate's luxurious boots. They have a sturdy non-slip rubber sole to deliver traction and would be lovely with jeans and a cosy jumper.
Available in a range of other tones too, these mid-blue jeans are great if you want a similar silhouette to the Princess of Wales's jeans. They're made from cotton-rich denim and have added stretch, making them not only wonderfully fitted, but also comfy.
The baseball cap is an accessory we don’t often see her wear, but it kept her glossy brunette tresses away from her face and caps are also great for helping to shield your face from the sun and for keeping you warmer. Kate’s baseball cap was a mottled, neutral grey tone that could easily be incorporated into any low-key outfit, no matter the colour.
As a huge fan of blue, it’s perhaps no surprise that the future Queen layered up in the chilly spring weather with a navy blue puffer jacket from Barbour. Navy is such a versatile colour as it’s neutral enough to be easy to style, but is slightly brighter and makes a change to other neutrals like black, white and beige.
The high collar of this padded jacket kept the Princess of Wales’s neck insulated, whilst the slightly shorter length meant that her legs weren’t in any way restricted by her coat when it came to the land yachting. Running all along the jacket were the classic quilted sections we often see with this style of outerwear and gave it a sporty feel.
On really cold days one of your best wool jumpers is a go-to basis of an outfit and in St Andrews Kate chose a Fair Isle design worn over a white shirt with a delicate pie crust collar. The combination of this frilly detail and the bubblegum pink shade of her jumper added femininity to her outfit. The jumper was by Campbell’s of Beauly and featured a traditional pattern in white and pink, with long sleeves and a crew neckline.
The Princess of Wales finished off her outfit with a pair of indigo skinny jeans and her beloved See by Chloe boots, which have a cleated sole and lace up front. The senior royal has worn these particular boots on plenty of occasions over the years and the same is true of her gold £25 Orelia chain hoops which are still available today.
These worked so well with the rest of her outfit, striking a wonderful balance between being snuggly and stylish. It might not be a look we see a lot from Kate, but her more casual, practical looks are every bit as inspirational as her more glamorous ones.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
