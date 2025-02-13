Kate Middleton won't be at the BAFTAs - but we're still dreaming of last year's sensational gown

The Princess of Wales won’t be attending the 2025 BAFTAs and the news has got us reminiscing about her gorgeous dress last time.

The Princess of Wales has undertaken plenty of engagements since she resumed royal duties in 2025. However, as she continues to ease back into her high-profile work there’s one major event that Kate won’t be attending this month. Kensington Palace recently confirmed that the Prince and Princess of Wales won’t be appearing at the BAFTAs on Sunday 16th February. The reason for this wasn’t shared, although Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’s school half-term break starts on Friday 14th so it’s possible that the devoted parents simply want to spend as much quality time as possible with them.

If the Princess of Wales had attended, this would have been her first red carpet appearance of the year and her first time at the BAFTAs since 2023. Since we now know we won’t be seeing the future Queen gracing the red carpet with another glorious gown this year we can’t help thinking back to the last outfit she wore - and it was a good’un.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Kate regularly champions the best British clothing brands and her red carpet look from the 2023 BAFTAs was by one of her favourites, Alexander McQueen. She is also a fan of re-wearing pieces and she previously stepped out in this dress at the 2019 BAFTAs. Since she first wore it, the senior royal had it adjusted to create a train-like attachment that draped dramatically down her back, where before it had just been a ruffled one-shoulder strap.

This was such an ethereal look for the Princess of Wales and she added an edge with her contrasting black accessories. Her elbow length gloves screamed Old Hollywood glamour and she carried a black clutch bag with a gold clasp and wore a pair of statement gold earrings. Mixing luxury and high street brands is a part of Kate’s signature style and these floral drop earrings were very affordable and by Zara.

(Image credit: Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This outfit was a blend of colours and styles we know Kate loves but put together in a very contemporary way. Although very few of us will be reaching for floor-length white dresses on a regular basis, there are ways to take inspiration from the Princess’s look and translate it into an everyday outfit. Black and white are a failsafe shades if you ever find yourself wondering "What colour suits me?" and either separately or together they go with everything.

Kate’s dress and bag proved how elegant but striking a white dress and black bag can be for a special event, but this concept also works for the daytime too. A white jumper and black jeans with black boots and a bag would be equally pretty. Although the two colours are quite a big contrast they’re not overpowering when worn together and a black and white dress that combines them both is another chic alternative.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The Princess of Wales has favoured black and white dresses for big events in the past - notably when she attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022. On this occasion Kate wore a long black Roland Mouret dress which had a bardot neckline and a white panel running across it to give a two-tone effect. Just like her BAFTAs outfit this oozed sophistication and made a big impact with just two neutral colours.