Duchess Sophie's sweater vest and Burberry bag combination is on-trend 24 years later

A series of photographs of Sophie the Duchess of Edinburgh taken back in 2000 show her wearing an outfit consisting of a cosy white sweater vest and a timeless Burberry handbag - and it's a look that wouldn't look out of place in 2024.

When it comes to building a capsule wardrobe, it can sometimes feel hard to distinguish between fashion fads that will soon go out of style rotation and pieces that will stand the test of time. But these old school snaps of Duchess Sophie appear to prove the theory that trends always come back eventually - with her year 2000 styling of a sleeveless, high-neck knit with a Burberry handbag not looking worlds away from something we'd wear this year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sweater vests have made it back in a big way in recent times (Meghan Markle styled a messy bun with a super chic black one recently) and they're set to be one of the key spring/summer 2024 fashion trends. So when we found these pictures of Duchess Sophie wearing the creamy sweater vest of dreams, we started taking notes on the rest of her look from 24 years ago.

Duchess Sophie was known as the Countess of Wessex at the time, having tied the knot with Prince Edward a year earlier in June 1999. The photographs, taken at The Royal Windsor Horse Show, show the married couple enjoying the May sunshine, with Sophie sporting a pair of chic oval-shaped sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With her blonde hair cut into a Princess Diana-esque cropped style, Sophie teamed her crisp white sweater vest with a pair of tailored camel trousers - perfectly complimenting the tones with her Burberry tote bag in the British label's distinctive House Check. When it comes to designer bags worth investing in, Burberrys are classics if you prefer to step away from quiet luxury and opt for a bolder statement - and we're sure Duchess Sophie still has this one in amongst her handbag collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping it practical, Sophie opted for a pair of caramel coloured lace up brogues - and went simple with her jewellery too, choosing a golden, singular pendant necklace and subtle stud earrings.

Steal Duchess Sophie's Year 2000 Style