Duchess Sophie’s turquoise wide leg jumpsuit is the versatile dress alternative we all need in our wardrobes

Duchess Sophie wore a turquoise wide leg jumpsuit to Ascot in 2018 and it's the versatile dress alternative we all need in our wardrobes.

The summer months are filled with so many events and whilst dresses will always be a failsafe option in our wardrobe, the best jumpsuits rival them as occasionwear staples with their gorgeous silhouettes and beautiful colours. The Royal Family have proved this on several occasions over the years but if we had to pick our favourite royal jumpsuit, it might well be Duchess Sophie’s turquoise one from Royal Ascot 2018. She was the first royal to embrace Ascot’s change to the dress code after it allowed jumpsuits to be worn from 2017. We’re thankful that the Duchess of Edinburgh took the plunge in the way she did as her Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit with its palazzo-style wide leg design was show-stopping.

It had a classic crew neckline and short sleeves, with a fitted bodice that flared out into the dramatic pleated legs. Some fans might not have even realised at the time that Duchess Sophie was wearing a jumpsuit to Ascot as the silhouette made it appear almost like a full-length dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The pleating added dimension and helped to make the jumpsuit legs seem even fuller and floaty. Wide leg trousers are a staple in many people’s summer capsule wardrobe as they’re so comfortable to wear and look effortlessly stylish, and a wide leg jumpsuit has a similar effect with the additional benefit of being an all-in-one look.

This makes jumpsuits a great, minimal-fuss item and on cooler summer days you can easily layer over the top with a denim jacket or linen shirt. Duchess Sophie isn’t afraid to step out in bold colours and her choice of a vibrant turquoise made this jumpsuit all the more special.

The shade brightened up an already sunshine-filled day and brought out the blue of her eyes in such a lovely way too. Running along the sleeves were contrasting black crossover details and the Duchess of Edinburgh matched her timeless court shoe heels and flapover clutch bag to this.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Keeping to a minimal colour palette of just turquoise and black was a stroke of styling genius as it allowed each of these key items to shine and ensured that the overall look wasn’t too overpowering.

We also very much appreciate the Duchess's decision to coordinate her accessories and this gave her Ascot outfit a put-together, harmonious feel. As is only to be expected of Duchess Sophie, she added a fabulous statement hat that also tied in with the turquoise and black theme. A pair of drop earrings and gold bracelets were the perfect finishing touches to this outfit.

Although Royal Ascot has a very formal dress code, a wide leg jumpsuit like the Duchess of Edinburgh’s is something that would work just as well for special family gatherings, garden parties or in the place of one of your best wedding guest dresses.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Brighter colours are fun for summer and make a statement, though if you love Duchess Sophie’s wide leg jumpsuit but prefer neutral tones then a black, white or beige one would be equally stunning. The Duchess of Edinburgh clearly loved wearing her jumpsuit to Ascot instead of a dress as she followed up this look in 2019 with a navy Emilia Wickstead jumpsuit.

It had a similarly elegant wide leg silhouette with a v-neckline and elbow-length sleeves and she wore a matching navy pillbox hat on top of her sleek updo. This year she wore dresses to Ascot but we can't help hoping her jumpsuits make a triumphant return at an event sometime soon.