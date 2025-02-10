Duchess Sophie just proved its possible to dress for hiking without sacrificing style
The royal looked stunning as she and Prince Edward visited a remote Himalayan village on their final day in Nepal
Duchess Sophie stunned in a sand-coloured waterproof co ord for her last day in Nepal, with her cosy scarf and fingerless gloves being the perfect accessories to pair with her practical brown hiking boots.
Duchess Sophie has had us dreaming of spring with all the stunning floral looks she's stepped out in during her and Prince Edward's visit to Nepal - and while the practical waterproof look she wore for their final day of the trip is so different to those trendy spring/summer styles, it's no less chic.
Trekking out to the remote Himalayan village of Ghandruk for a tour of the Gurung community centre and museum, Sophie opted for a practical outdoorsy combination of wide leg walking trousers and a matching sand-coloured waterproof shell jacket. With a trusty pair of brown leather walking boots keeping her comfortable on the rocky terrain, she accessorised with a pair of cosy fingerless gloves and bundled up in a grey scarf whose minimal blue pattern brought in a pop of colour to the neutral outfit.
Shop Duchess Sophie's Outdoorsy Look
As well as looking timeless, classic and chic, these walking boots are super comfortable thanks to the internal cushioning shock pads, stabilising shank supports, and the die-cut footbed that offers underfoot support, but they're also made of leather so are waterproof and super durable.
With the same toggle waist as Duchess Sophie's waterproof coat, this 80s-inspired shell jacket from New Look is a great piece to get her look with. The sand colour is the perfect neutral, with ribbed jersey layers at the neck and cuffs keeping you extra cosy.
These water-resistant, splash-proof trousers are not only great for keeping you dry, they're also made from a sun-protective polyester cotton blend that is insect bite-proof, so they're a great summer staple too. Available in short, regular and long, it's easy to get the perfect fit.
Emulating the blue and grey pattern of Duchess Sophie's scarf brilliantly, this soft and lightweight scarf boasts an intricate flower design and a generous size that allows for various styling options.
Made from 100% pure merino wool, these gloves will keep your hands oh-so warm and cosy when out in nature, while the fingerless design keeps things convenient when getting out your phone so you can take snaps of the stunning landscape around you.
While Sophie's practical outfit seems worlds away from the stunning floating dresses and maxi skirts she's been sporting during her Nepal trip, it actually shows off the duality our spring capsule wardrobes must have. While we wish that the season would let us break out our best sandals without worry of getting wet and cold feet, the unpredictable weather at this time of year means we need to keep our boots and waterproof coats close at hand.
With that in mind, a pair of comfortable trousers like Sophie's are a must, with their wide leg and neutral sand colour making them a versatile and cosy yet lightweight staple you can wear for any outdoorsy adventure - even if you're only heading out to get all the benefits of a morning walk in.
With a slightly cropped hem, which is a great design choice that means your trouser legs won't get muddy after a night of spring rain, Sophie's trousers showed off her choice of practical hiking boots. Made from brown leather with a chunky black sole and matching laces, the boots played into the neutral tone of her trousers while also adding a darker shade into the look for some contrasting tones.
We love the monochrome look of Sophie's co ord and her waterproof coat is a stunning staple that proves you don't have to give up style in order to be practical. With a cosy longline hem, hood and front patch pockets, the jacket is simple yet chic, with a toggle detail at the waist meaning you can nip in the waist to create a flattering silhouette despite being so bundled up in the insulated padding all winter coat boast.
With her hair pulled back into a simple ponytail, and her makeup kept minimal to let her healthy skin glow on its own, it was Sophie's accessories that really pulled the outfit together.
She opted to add a grey scarf with a minimal blue pattern to the outfit, with the neutral tone complimenting the sand colour while the blue brought in a pop of interest and contrasting colour without overwhelming the outfit. She tied in the shade with her fingerless gloves, which remind us so much of Claudia Winkleman's iconic Traitors style, and the style of glove is great for spring not only in terms of practicality, so you can use your phone without fussing about taking them off, but also with the weather that means you might not need a full glove or mitten to keep you warm.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
