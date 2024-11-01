Duchess Sophie’s striding into winter in style - her gothic floral maxi skirt, fitted blazer and suede boots are our new favourite combination
The Duchess of Edinburgh's recent look brought together so many gorgeous pieces to create an elegant winter outfit we want to recreate
Duchess Sophie’s gothic floral maxi skirt, fitted blazer and suede boots are our new favourite combination for winter styling.
Putting together smart casual outfits from your winter capsule wardrobe might sound easy, but sometimes it can be tricky when all we want is to get cosy in our best wool jumpers and leggings. Thankfully, we’re never short of inspiration thanks to the Royal Family and Duchess Sophie’s latest look was a masterclass in elegant dressing in the colder months. The senior royal has been the Patron of Guide Dogs since 2021 and she attended the Buddy Dogs Family Event at the Guide Dogs UK centre on 31st October wearing the most beautiful maxi skirt, blazer and boot combination.
Although she regularly champions the best British clothing brands, this particular skirt was a Valentino design and it fell to her ankles in an A-line shape. The silk fabric was floaty which helped to create the skirt’s beautiful drape and the delicate pleats also gave it a lot of movement.
Shop Dark Floral Skirts
This floral print skirt has been designed with a stretchy waist for comfort and is lined too. The contrast between the black background and emerald green flowers is stunning and the pleating makes this even more feminine and pretty.
Featuring some gorgeous autumnal shades in its floral print, this skirt has a very delicate pattern that still has impact. Wear with a fitted black jumper, tights and boots and layer with a cosy coat for a failsafe look that also keeps you warm.
Shop Black Ankle Boots
Gold-toned hardware adds a touch of extra glamour to these sleek black boots which have rubber soles and textured leather uppers. The square toe is very contemporary and the chunky heel is great for comfort.
With a pointed toe, these block heeled ankle boots are so elegant and help to give a leg-elongating effect. They're crafted from beautiful suede and have M&S's Insolia® technology to redistribute weight from the balls of your feet and make them more comfy.
The background tone of Duchess Sophie’s skirt was black with a pattern of pale pink flowers with a darker centre and olive green leaves all over it. Throughout the warmer months the Duchess of Edinburgh - like so many of her fellow royals - is a big fan of wearing florals so it’s perhaps no surprise that she wants to take her favourite print through to autumn/winter too. This dark floral pattern had a gothic feel to it and it was very sophisticated and easy to style.
This included a black blazer which covered whichever top Duchess Sophie wore underneath. Blazers are a go-to in the royals’ wardrobes and this one was single-breasted and had classic lapels and a sweeping V-neckline. The buttons down the front were covered in the same material as the blazer, creating a seamless finish.
It finished just below Duchess Sophie’s waist and even had handy pockets on either side. The gorgeous fitted shape of her blazer was wonderful and worked well with her skirt, creating a silhouette reminiscent of a dress. A black blazer is such an important piece in so many people’s collections as it is a neutral colour and can instantly give an outfit a more formal edge.
If you don’t yet have one in your wardrobe it’s well worth investing in one to achieve the most elegant smart-casual outfit, styled with everything from a knitted dress to jeans and a jumper. Although the Duchess Edinburgh could easily have worn her skirt with a cosy roll neck jumper, tights and flat boots or black trainers, the blazer - and her Aquazurra Manzoni boots - elevated her look and made it more smart-casual. The boots had pointed toes and were crafted from what appears to be black suede, with a high block heel.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
They rose to above her ankles and the suede material added a lovely level of textural contrast into her outfit. With jeans or leather trousers tucked in these would also be spectacular, though they looked so chic with her skirt and blazer too.
She finished off her look with a Lulu Guinness clutch bag, which she put down throughout her visit as she met children who are working to develop their independent living skills through the companionship and support of their buddy dogs. The buddy dogs help children with a vision impairment to build confidence, improve their wellbeing and increase their physical activity and the Duchess of Edinburgh got involved alongside the children in crafting and decorating Halloween biscuits for the dogs.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Claudia Winkleman's signature perfume is a nostalgic musky classic she says 'smells like sex'
Adding warmth and spice to soft florals, Claudia Winkleman's perfume of choice is effortlessly sexy (and a bit of a throwback)
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Dr Hilary Jones warns of heart attack symptoms as 'twice as many' women die of the condition than breast cancer
The doctor appeared on Lorraine with a warning - and revealed the key symptoms to look out for
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Princess Anne's dainty gold drop earrings are her go-to for adding a dash of dazzle to her day to day dressing
Princess Anne loves this pair of gold drop earrings and they're the perfect accessory to add glamour in an understated way
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's staple camel coat she's worn time and time again is well worth taking inspiration from
The Princess of Wales has a go-to camel coat and she's shown why an item like this is a brilliant addition to your winter wardrobe
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia layers up in style with checked coat, black bootcut jeans and chunky boots - it's ticked all our boxes for winter cosiness
Queen Letizia knows how to put together a chic yet warm outfit and her checked coat, jeans and chunky boots was a brilliant combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Mary’s red trousers and beige trench coat combination perfectly balances neutrals with colour for an elevated casual look - her cosy wool scarf is a winter must-have
Queen Mary of Denmark stepped out in a beautiful autumn outfit
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Not sure what to get your friends for Christmas? Here's what we're buying our pals this year
And maybe a couple of bits for ourselves too
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Is Duchess Sophie a Princess? The surprising royal title that she never uses
The Duchess of Edinburgh is one of the most high-profile royals and you might be wondering if she holds a Princess title or not
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton proved snuggly can still be stylish in her baseball cap, padded jacket and pretty pink Fair Isle jumper look
The Princess of Wales once went to the beach in the most cosy yet chic outfit and her style combination has given us plenty of inspiration
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton proved pumpkin orange is far more wearable than you think - her cosy coat has us excited to wear the shade more this season
Pippa Middleton gave a masterclass in how to style bold colours back in 2012 when she wore a pumpkin orange coat in London
By Emma Shacklock Published