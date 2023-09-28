Delight for Princess Anne as husband Sir Timothy Laurence appointed to major new role

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s surely a sense of delight for Princess Anne as her husband Sir Timothy Laurence has been appointed to a major new role.

The Princess Royal’s husband Sir Timothy Laurence has become Patron of the International Maritime Rescue Federation.

He described his new role as “an honour” and Princess Anne and he share an interest in all things maritime.

Princess Anne has long been one of the most hard-working members of the immediate and extended Royal Family and King Charles’ respect for her has been showcased regularly. From Princess Anne’s coronation portrait position to him restoring her prestigious former role as Counselor of State, she’s undoubtedly one of the most important senior royals. And the Princess Royal’s husband Sir Timothy Laurence is regularly seen by her side, including standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony at royal occasions. This is a privilege that’s now generally only granted to working royals, though Sir Timothy is a regular exception.

Now he’s been appointed to a major new role and whilst it’s not a royal position, it’s one that is likely close to both his and Princess Anne’s hearts. The announcement came on 27th September that he’s Patron of the International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF)

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Founded in 1924, this is the world’s leading organisation for improving and developing maritime search and rescue capabilities. Retired naval officer Sir Timothy is succeeding Sir Efthimios Mitropoulos, the Secretary-General Emeritus of the International Maritime Organization, in this position after he stepped down earlier this year.

Sir Timothy retired from his own distinguished naval career in 2010 - 18 years after he and Princess Anne married in Scotland. As the Patron, he will advocate for the IMRF and maritime SAR organisations around the world.

“It is an honour to be appointed the new Patron of the IMRF, and I look forward to working closely with the organisation, its members and SAR personnel worldwide to advance the cause of safety at sea,” Sir Timothy declared.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Princess Anne will likely be just as delighted for her husband and she shares his passion for all things maritime. Not only is the Princess Royal a keen sailor and patron of organisations and clubs like the Royal Lymington Yacht Club, but she also holds the naval rank of Admiral.

She and Sir Timothy reportedly marked her 70th birthday by sailing around the West Coast of Scotland together. They also both once opened up to Yachting World about how much they love sailing in this area - and the range of wildlife they get to see up there.

(Image credit: Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

“[I]t is pretty impressive at certain times of the year,” Princess Anne shared. “particularly up at the northern end, the Cairns of Coll. The northern end is rocky and the southern end is a bit more agricultural and there are lots of geese in the winter. Actually, winter is probably more entertaining – you get snipe and woodcock as well.”