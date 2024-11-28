Carole Middleton’s high-waisted jeans and shimmering satin shirt are a match made in festive styling heaven

Carole Middleton's pre-Christmas look brought together smart-casual staples and it would be the perfect low-key party outfit

Carole Middleton attends day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By
published
in News

Carole Middleton’s high-waisted jeans and elegant satin shirt are a match made in style heaven for party season.

If anyone knows how to take the classic "jeans and a nice top" combination to the next level, surely it has to be Carole Middleton? The Princess of Wales’s mum might be more often seen wearing flowing midi dresses to summer events like Wimbledon, but outside of formal occasions she’s known for loving her denim pieces. We used to see her step out in streamlined skinny jeans which might not be in everyone’s winter capsule wardrobe, but in recent years Carole has mixed up her jeans a lot more. She’s started to love more straight and wide leg designs and her vintage-style high waisted jeans are one of our favourites.

Carole Middleton wore these jeans back in 2021 in a picture posted on the Instagram account of her former business, Party Pieces. Taken by photographer Liz Mcauley, the picture was shared ahead of the Christmas countdown and Carole looked suitably festive but laid-back in blue denim jeans with button detailing and a satin shirt.

A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces)

A photo posted by on

Recreate Carole Middleton's Look

Belle Poque Wide Leg Jeans
Belle Poque Wide Leg Jeans

Comfortable and stylish at the same time, these wide leg jeans are currently reduced in the Black Friday sale. The buttons give them a vintage feel that's so elegant and we would style them like Carole's jeans - with a satin shirt.

Karen Millen Denim Trousers
Karen Millen Denim Trousers

Also available in black, these blue jeans are worth the investment if you want to emulate Carole Middleton's style. They have a relaxed straight leg shape, with a high-waisted cut and pretty button detailing on the front.

Belle Poque Dark Blue Jeans
Belle Poque Dark Blue Jeans

Indigo and darker washes of denim are especially popular at this time of year and the tone of these wide leg jeans is gorgeous. They're high-rise and have stretch to them, making them the perfect everyday staple.

Ghost Bow Satin Shirt
Ghost Anna Satin Shirt

This style is selling out fast and we're not surprised given how timeless and chic it is. The blouse also comes in green and black and the pussybow detail and blouson sleeves are fabulous and feminine.

Morotole Baroque Pearl Earrings
Morotole Pearl Earrings

Pearl earrings are a classic for a reason and they work effortlessly for any occasion, adding just the right amount of glamour without being too much. These affordable earrings have a single baroque pearl on each, suspended from a gold plated sterling silver setting.

Zeagoo Silky Patterned Shirt
Zeagoo Silky Patterned Shirt

This affordable silky shirt is so easy to throw on with everything from jeans to tailored trousers and comes in several shades, including this champagne hue which has a subtle striped pattern. Wear with the sleeves rolled up to make it more casual or left down for an elevated style.

Whilst black and indigo jeans might be especially popular in the winter, you should never pack away your blue denim as mid-blue jeans like Carole’s are still such a chic choice. They instantly have a more relaxed edge to them than darker washes, which works so well if you have a smarter top and want to balance it out for the daytime.

Mid-blue jeans are also not quite as casual as light wash blue jeans and so they’re a great choice if you want an all-rounder pair that can easily be dressed up or down. We’re not surprised that Carole favours this tone as her signature style is the epitome of smart-casual and her vintage style jeans had a high waisted cut that’s so flattering if you want to accentuate your waist.

Carole Middleton wears skinny jeans as she walks outside her home in 2010

(Image credit: Photo by Stefan Rousseau - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Perhaps their most distinctive feature, though, was the buttons on the front which were made into a stunning feature in their own right, rather than just a fastening. Although we sadly only got a glimpse of Carole’s jeans in the 2021 picture, it appeared as though the buttons were arranged in a square shape and they gave them a vintage feel.

This couldn’t be more different to her sleek skinny jeans, but it shows that whilst it might be tricky to step away from our favourite style when you’ve found the best jeans for your body type, it’s definitely worth trying different options. The buttons were tortoiseshell and were a pretty contrast against the blue of the denim.

Carole Middleton attends Day Three of Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

It wasn’t clear from the picture what the trouser legs of Carole Middleton’s high-waisted jeans looked like. However, from the way the top of them looked, we think it’s possible that they were straight or wide leg jeans which would work with the vintage style buttons. Wider legs make these jeans so comfortable to wear and they look particularly beautiful with a tighter top.

Carole opted to tuck in her satin blouse which was a soft champagne-gold tone. The sheen of satin instantly gives any outfit a more glamorous edge and the pussybow neckline and flowing sleeves were so elegant. The champagne shade was neutral enough to be easy to style but still felt special. A pair of delicate pearl drop earrings finished off Carole’s look and we would have added a pair of gold heels for the evening or black boots for the daytime.

This outfit was a masterclass in elevating your denim pieces and we'll be taking tips from it as party season draws nearer.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

