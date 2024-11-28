Carole Middleton’s high-waisted jeans and shimmering satin shirt are a match made in festive styling heaven
Carole Middleton's pre-Christmas look brought together smart-casual staples and it would be the perfect low-key party outfit
Carole Middleton’s high-waisted jeans and elegant satin shirt are a match made in style heaven for party season.
If anyone knows how to take the classic "jeans and a nice top" combination to the next level, surely it has to be Carole Middleton? The Princess of Wales’s mum might be more often seen wearing flowing midi dresses to summer events like Wimbledon, but outside of formal occasions she’s known for loving her denim pieces. We used to see her step out in streamlined skinny jeans which might not be in everyone’s winter capsule wardrobe, but in recent years Carole has mixed up her jeans a lot more. She’s started to love more straight and wide leg designs and her vintage-style high waisted jeans are one of our favourites.
Carole Middleton wore these jeans back in 2021 in a picture posted on the Instagram account of her former business, Party Pieces. Taken by photographer Liz Mcauley, the picture was shared ahead of the Christmas countdown and Carole looked suitably festive but laid-back in blue denim jeans with button detailing and a satin shirt.
A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces)
A photo posted by on
Recreate Carole Middleton's Look
Comfortable and stylish at the same time, these wide leg jeans are currently reduced in the Black Friday sale. The buttons give them a vintage feel that's so elegant and we would style them like Carole's jeans - with a satin shirt.
Also available in black, these blue jeans are worth the investment if you want to emulate Carole Middleton's style. They have a relaxed straight leg shape, with a high-waisted cut and pretty button detailing on the front.
Indigo and darker washes of denim are especially popular at this time of year and the tone of these wide leg jeans is gorgeous. They're high-rise and have stretch to them, making them the perfect everyday staple.
This style is selling out fast and we're not surprised given how timeless and chic it is. The blouse also comes in green and black and the pussybow detail and blouson sleeves are fabulous and feminine.
Pearl earrings are a classic for a reason and they work effortlessly for any occasion, adding just the right amount of glamour without being too much. These affordable earrings have a single baroque pearl on each, suspended from a gold plated sterling silver setting.
This affordable silky shirt is so easy to throw on with everything from jeans to tailored trousers and comes in several shades, including this champagne hue which has a subtle striped pattern. Wear with the sleeves rolled up to make it more casual or left down for an elevated style.
Whilst black and indigo jeans might be especially popular in the winter, you should never pack away your blue denim as mid-blue jeans like Carole’s are still such a chic choice. They instantly have a more relaxed edge to them than darker washes, which works so well if you have a smarter top and want to balance it out for the daytime.
Mid-blue jeans are also not quite as casual as light wash blue jeans and so they’re a great choice if you want an all-rounder pair that can easily be dressed up or down. We’re not surprised that Carole favours this tone as her signature style is the epitome of smart-casual and her vintage style jeans had a high waisted cut that’s so flattering if you want to accentuate your waist.
Perhaps their most distinctive feature, though, was the buttons on the front which were made into a stunning feature in their own right, rather than just a fastening. Although we sadly only got a glimpse of Carole’s jeans in the 2021 picture, it appeared as though the buttons were arranged in a square shape and they gave them a vintage feel.
This couldn’t be more different to her sleek skinny jeans, but it shows that whilst it might be tricky to step away from our favourite style when you’ve found the best jeans for your body type, it’s definitely worth trying different options. The buttons were tortoiseshell and were a pretty contrast against the blue of the denim.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It wasn’t clear from the picture what the trouser legs of Carole Middleton’s high-waisted jeans looked like. However, from the way the top of them looked, we think it’s possible that they were straight or wide leg jeans which would work with the vintage style buttons. Wider legs make these jeans so comfortable to wear and they look particularly beautiful with a tighter top.
Carole opted to tuck in her satin blouse which was a soft champagne-gold tone. The sheen of satin instantly gives any outfit a more glamorous edge and the pussybow neckline and flowing sleeves were so elegant. The champagne shade was neutral enough to be easy to style but still felt special. A pair of delicate pearl drop earrings finished off Carole’s look and we would have added a pair of gold heels for the evening or black boots for the daytime.
This outfit was a masterclass in elevating your denim pieces and we'll be taking tips from it as party season draws nearer.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Jo Malone perfumes are rarely on sale but Kate Middleton's favourite has a discount - along with lots of others
You don't often get the chance to snap up a Jo Malone scent with a discount - but we've spotted a rare deal
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
I'm surprised to see a Black Friday deal on this NARS blush - its the single most flattering formula I've tried
NARS Afterglow Liquid Blush has the juiciest finish, prettiest shade range and... a 25% discount. Our beauty editor is sold
By Fiona McKim Published
-
Trinny just went Christmas shopping, and her gift suggestions are unmissable
Her tour along King's Road in London offered some inspirational gift choices
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Zara Tindall's snuggly white coat and leopard bag was a Christmas outfit we'll never forget
Zara Tindall went all-out with her outfit on Christmas Day in 2003 and her white coat and fun accessories made a sensational pairing
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Run, don't walk - this Black Friday railcard sale is the best-kept secret that could save you hundreds!
A railcard is hands-down my best Black Friday bargain of all - and it'll save you money on travel adventures all year long
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
Kate Middleton was elegance personified in olive green coat with skinny jeans and knee high boots
The Princess of Wales showed how versatile olive green can be when she styled her Reiss coat with one of her staple outfits in 2015
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton’s iconic emerald sequin dress has us excited to go all-out this season
The Princess of Wales has styled her Jenny Packham sequin dress two ways over the years and both times it was a show stopping outfit
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall's lace midi dress is as chic and timeless as it gets for festive dressing
Zara Tindall stepped out for the 2024 Beauty Awards wearing a gorgeous monochrome outfit and her black lace dress was the star
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Tired of your go-to jeans? Zara Tindall’s coated trousers are a simple alternative to transform winter looks
Zara Tindall's Cheltenham look from 2023 has inspired us to wear more coated trousers and jeans this winter for a chic edge
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's velvet trousers are the sophisticated party wear we're wearing on repeat this festive season
Carole Middleton elevated her monochrome all-black party look with some luxe velvet texture
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published