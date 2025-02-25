Carole Middleton's flared jeans from 20 years ago are bang on trend today

Carole Middleton’s flared jeans from 20 years ago are right on trend today and they’re easy to dress up or down to suit any occasion.

The Princess of Wales’s mother is one of those people whose style has remained effortlessly elegant, no matter the decade or the occasion. So many of her outfits from the years before Kate became a member of the Royal Family are still something we’d wear now and her love of denim has never wavered. She might be seen more often nowadays wearing gorgeous midi dresses to more formal events, but for low key outings Carole has always loved a good pair of jeans.

Like Kate, skinny jeans have been one of her go-to styles for a long time, but Carole’s flared jeans from 2005 are a stunning alternative that are still right on trend now, 20 years later. She wore them to the Spirit of Christmas Shopping Festival with the Princess of Wales and they’re a great choice for daily wear when you want comfortable jeans that make you feel put-together.

(Image credit: Photo by Antony Jones/Brendan Bierne/UK Press via Getty Images)

Shop Flared Jeans Like Carole's

Levi's 726 High Rise Flared Jeans £57.84-£100 at Amazon These classic Levi's high rise flared jeans are available in so many different washes to suit every preference, but this smokey blue pair are similar to Carole's if you want a smarter feel. They fasten with buttons and have a slim fit through your hip and thigh before flaring out subtly from the knee. M&S Cotton Rich Flared Jeans £45 at M&S Crafted from a soft cotton-rich and lyocell-blend fabric for a comfortable feel, these flared jeans are an affordable addition to your wardrobe that will soon take the place of your streamlined styles. They have the classic five pockets we often expect from jeans, as well as a neat button and zip fastening and high-rise cut. Zara Flared High Waisted Jeans £27.99 at Zara Worn with a pair of suede or leather ankle boots and a tailored blazer, these jeans are a failsafe smart-casual outfit base. The flare isn't too much and the slight faded effect gives the denim wash a vintage feel. A high-rise cut also makes these great for tucking tops into.

Style Your Flares Like Carole

Blondo Alida Waterproof Boots Was £122.12, Now £81.44 These boots combine practicality and style so well and have a chunky block heel and rounded toe. The breathable suede upper has a waterproof finish which is perfect when you're venturing out in drizzly or unpredictable weather but want to look chic. Zara Textured Single-Breasted Blazer £59.99 at Zara Carole Middleton loves a blazer and boucle jackets and this piece combines the tailoring and texture together in a single-breasted design. The gold-toned buttons add a touch of glamour and the fitted shape would look wonderful with flared jeans. Longchamp Le Pliage L Tote Bag £120 at Longchamp Carole's exact Mulberry bag isn't available right now, but Kate was carrying her Longchamp Le Pliage tote for their mother-daughter day out and it would also look lovely with Carole's outfit. This one is the large size which is extra roomy and great for carrying all your essentials.

Carole’s jeans were on the subtle side and flared out from the knee down, but were more streamlined at the top. We often find skinny jeans uncomfortable over our calves by the end of the day, but the looser silhouette of flares avoids this whilst still having a more fitted top half to balance out the bottom hems.

The Princess of Wales’s mother appeared to be wearing a mid-rise pair of flared jeans and we’re not at all surprised that she opted for a darker tone. When it comes to jeans, lighter shades often feel a lot more casual and Carole Middleton’s signature style is typically quite smart-casual even for day-to-day outings. She’s always favoured indigo and mid-blue washes and the deeper colour of her flares in 2005 gave them a more elevated feel.

(Image credit: Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type it’s all-too-tempting to stick with that design, but flares are a style that woman&home’s Digital Fashion Writer Molly Smith believes have a "timeless quality" and would definitely work in 2025.

"Whilst denim trends come and go, flares will always remain my ultimate go-to," she says. "The flared silhouette is flattering, and there is a timeless quality about this style that I believe will always be in fashion. Pair yours with a fitted blazer for a smart-casual feel or a satin blouse for a dressed-up occasion."

We’ve seen more relaxed jeans like flares and wide-leg jeans become increasingly popular in recent years and this is showing no sign of changing in 2025. However, as Molly said, flared jeans like Carole Middleton’s will always be a classic choice and they’re easy to elevate or make more casual.

(Image credit: Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales’s mum wore hers with low-heeled black ankle boots, a matching black blazer with a cosy faux fur scarf and carried the Mulberry Helier bag. This combination was chic but low-key for a day browsing the stalls at Spirit of Christmas with Kate, but she could have made it more comfortable still with a pair of her best white trainers and a longline coat. To take it up a notch for a slightly more formal occasion, we would have gone for higher heeled boots and a black shirt or fitted jumper and sparkling jewellery.

Ultimately, though, you can style flared jeans like Carole’s in exactly the same way you would wear skinny jeans to create an ensemble that looks so put-together but is comfy and on trend for 2025.