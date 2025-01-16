Carole Middleton could enjoy ‘bright and bold’ family celebration after abandoning her relatable January tradition

Carole Middleton could possibly be set to enjoy a "bright and bold" family celebration if she abandons her relatable January tradition.

For many people January can feel a little bleak with the freezing weather and dark evenings, but for the Royal Family this chilly month is a time for celebration. The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh both have January birthdays and they’re not the only ones as Carole Middleton will also be marking a big birthday in 2025. Kate’s mum will turn 70 on 31st January and whilst we don’t expect to see her out and about publicly, we would be shocked if she wasn’t planning to mark this special occasion with her family in some way.

As the former owner of Party Pieces, Carole knows a thing or two about throwing a brilliant party and on the business’ Instagram account in 2023 she revealed how she’d traditionally spend her big day. In a message alongside a picture taken by photographer Liz Mcauley, Carole shared that she used to swap grey skies for sunshine abroad for her birthday.

A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces) A photo posted by on

Recreate Carole's Outfit

Caslon Chambray Shirt £50.19 at Nordstrom This shirt also comes in a darker blue tone but the light shade is perfect for bringing a spring-like feel to an outfit and adding contrast. It's got a timeless collared design and has a chest pocket and cuffs. Tuck into jeans to put your own twist on Carole's double denim look. Mango Straight Fit Jeans £35.99 at Mango In her 2023 post Carole was wearing mid-blue jeans that looked like they could have a straight-leg fit. These ones from Mango are an affordable option if you've been inspired by her style and come in a variety of other washes too. They have handy belt loops and are mid-rise. Jones Bootmaker Belt £35 at M&S Featuring a gold-toned square buckle as a contrast against the supple tan leather, this belt is a functional and stylish accessory to have in your collection. Wear with jeans or trousers and it will help complete your look and give it a chic edge.

"Is it just me or has January flown by? Which means it is nearly my birthday. I often go away on holiday for my birthday, but this year I am bringing the sunshine to me by throwing a party featuring lots of bright and bold colours," she declared at the time.

Although Carole could have meant a staycation, her reference to bringing the "sunshine" to her instead in 2023 suggests that her January holidays were abroad. The idea of wanting to get away and enjoy a bit of winter sun to start off the year is something that many people will relate to. The Middletons are known to love the picturesque private island of Mustique in the Caribbean for sunny holidays and this was where the Princess of Wales's mum celebrated her 60th in 2015.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

However, Carole might choose to stay a little closer to home as she marks her 70th this year. A milestone birthday like this surely calls for a full family celebration and given how close the Middletons are, it’s likely Carole would want her children and grandchildren to be a part of her big day. The next school half terms aren’t until February and so that could make organising a birthday trip for everyone difficult until then.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also just resumed their royal duties following a relaxing festive break and Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk and so probably wouldn’t be able to take time off for a big birthday holiday. Kate has also been through a lot in recent months as she underwent and completed cancer treatment, before recently confirming in a new update that she is in remission.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Of course, Carole Middleton could uphold her birthday holiday tradition with her husband Michael and whoever else is able to make it at the time. Though another party with "bright and bold colours" sounds like a lovely way to honour her milestone with plenty of her nearest and dearest and bring some "sunshine" to January in her own way. No matter how she chooses to celebrate her 70th, Carole has previously said that she’s "learned to love January" and "there is every good reason to celebrate with loved ones".

If she ends up hosting a celebration at home it's also possible that she, her family and friends could enjoy one of her famous "kitchen discos" too.

"I love a kitchen supper," she previously told GoodHousekeeping, as per Hello. "Where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."