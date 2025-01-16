Carole Middleton could enjoy ‘bright and bold’ family celebration after abandoning her relatable January tradition
Carole Middleton used to have a special January tradition but she's given it a miss before and it's possible she could do so again
Carole Middleton could possibly be set to enjoy a "bright and bold" family celebration if she abandons her relatable January tradition.
For many people January can feel a little bleak with the freezing weather and dark evenings, but for the Royal Family this chilly month is a time for celebration. The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh both have January birthdays and they’re not the only ones as Carole Middleton will also be marking a big birthday in 2025. Kate’s mum will turn 70 on 31st January and whilst we don’t expect to see her out and about publicly, we would be shocked if she wasn’t planning to mark this special occasion with her family in some way.
As the former owner of Party Pieces, Carole knows a thing or two about throwing a brilliant party and on the business’ Instagram account in 2023 she revealed how she’d traditionally spend her big day. In a message alongside a picture taken by photographer Liz Mcauley, Carole shared that she used to swap grey skies for sunshine abroad for her birthday.
"Is it just me or has January flown by? Which means it is nearly my birthday. I often go away on holiday for my birthday, but this year I am bringing the sunshine to me by throwing a party featuring lots of bright and bold colours," she declared at the time.
Although Carole could have meant a staycation, her reference to bringing the "sunshine" to her instead in 2023 suggests that her January holidays were abroad. The idea of wanting to get away and enjoy a bit of winter sun to start off the year is something that many people will relate to. The Middletons are known to love the picturesque private island of Mustique in the Caribbean for sunny holidays and this was where the Princess of Wales's mum celebrated her 60th in 2015.
However, Carole might choose to stay a little closer to home as she marks her 70th this year. A milestone birthday like this surely calls for a full family celebration and given how close the Middletons are, it’s likely Carole would want her children and grandchildren to be a part of her big day. The next school half terms aren’t until February and so that could make organising a birthday trip for everyone difficult until then.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have also just resumed their royal duties following a relaxing festive break and Christmas at Sandringham House in Norfolk and so probably wouldn’t be able to take time off for a big birthday holiday. Kate has also been through a lot in recent months as she underwent and completed cancer treatment, before recently confirming in a new update that she is in remission.
Of course, Carole Middleton could uphold her birthday holiday tradition with her husband Michael and whoever else is able to make it at the time. Though another party with "bright and bold colours" sounds like a lovely way to honour her milestone with plenty of her nearest and dearest and bring some "sunshine" to January in her own way. No matter how she chooses to celebrate her 70th, Carole has previously said that she’s "learned to love January" and "there is every good reason to celebrate with loved ones".
If she ends up hosting a celebration at home it's also possible that she, her family and friends could enjoy one of her famous "kitchen discos" too.
"I love a kitchen supper," she previously told GoodHousekeeping, as per Hello. "Where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."
