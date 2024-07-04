Carole Middleton is the epitome of striking summer style in floral tea dress and cropped blazer as she makes triumphant return to Wimbledon

Carole Middleton was the epitome of striking summer style in a floral tea dress and cropped blazer as she returned to Wimbledon for the first time since 2022.

If there’s one person we can’t imagine not knowing what to wear to Wimbledon it’s Carole Middleton, who’s delivered some of the most elegant and sophisticated looks year after year. She’s just as much of a tennis fan as her daughter the Princess of Wales and after a two year absence Carole’s finally made her triumphant return to the SW19 and let’s just say her outfit was well worth waiting for. Carole stepped out with her husband Michael for Day 4 of Wimbledon 2023 wearing a gorgeous floral maxi dress from Cerfinn. Sadly the £290 Irina Bias Cut Maxi Dress is now almost completely sold out and we can see why.

Carole’s dress had a bias-cut silhouette and a tie-neck design, as well as delicate shirring around the cuffs, neck and bodice. The shape is so flattering and feminine, though what makes it really stand out is of course the tropical floral print.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Carole Middleton loves florals in spring and summer but this was brighter than her powder blue Royal Ascot dress last month. The Irina dress incorporates shocking pink and blue flowers, as well as jade and deeper green leaves. The combination of these different tones gives the pattern a lot of depth and it looks especially vivid against the white background. Having such a neutral base colour also helps to make Carole Middleton’s Wimbledon dress that bit more versatile and easy to style and she tied in the creamy white hue with her blazer.

It might be July, but we all know better than to remove all the jackets from our summer capsule wardrobe with the UK’s unpredictable weather and Carole wore a cotton herringbone fitted blazer from ME+EM for her day at tennis. Steering away from the work-wear feel that some blazers give, this one had a cropped cut that gave it a contemporary edge.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The double breasted design was so classic and the shorter length meant that it could also effortlessly be styled with high-rise skirts or trousers, meeting their waistbands. White jackets are Carole Middleton’s wardrobe trick for an instantly elevated daytime outfit and although this was more of an ecru colour, it did accentuate the sophistication of her look.

Contrasting this very sleek dress and jacket combination, though, was Carole’s choice of sunglasses and bag. She proved that there’s still definitely a place for fun accessories in her signature style as she went for yellow sunglasses and a circular raffia handbag. Woven bags couldn’t be more on-trend right now and she was spotted with this one at Wimbledon in 2022 too.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Meanwhile, the yellow Izipizi sunglasses added a pop of colour and the Princess of Wales’s stylish mum completed her outfit with tan suede Emmy London heeled court shoes. A lower, block heel is far more comfortable to walk in all day than stilettos and gave Carole more height without being too dressy for the daytime.

She kept her brunette hair loose and straight and looked to be having a brilliant time being back at Wimbledon. Carole and Michael are huge tennis fans and the Princess of Wales revealed on the 2017 BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon that watching the championships "was very much part of my growing up".

"It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game," Kate said.