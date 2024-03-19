Carole Middleton's wardrobe trick for an instantly elevated daytime outfit
Carole Middleton's wardrobe trick is something we can all try and it's perfect for giving your spring/summer outfits a final flourish
Carole Middleton's wardrobe trick helps her to create an instantly elevated daytime look and it’s so easy to recreate in line with your own signature style.
If you’re searching for inspiration for your spring capsule wardrobe look no further than Carole Middleton. Her outfits are always the epitome of elegance and she's an expert at combining staple items to create looks that are a great blend of smart and casual. As we embrace springtime, Carole’s wardrobe trick for daytime looks is well worth trying out to achieve a put-together outfit in moments. She’s a big fan of wearing a white jacket, whether it's one of her best blazers, or even a denim jacket. This is an easy way to brighten the colour palette of your favourite outfits and add another contrasting tone that’s still very neutral.
White jackets are so easy to pair with everything from a patterned shirt dress to your best jeans and a T-shirt for a casual day. They’re perfect for spring and summer when you might want to move away from the darker shades that tend to be more popular in the colder months, but don’t want to compromise on versatility.
Shop Jackets Like Carole Middleton's
RRP: £45 | The utilitarian feel of this cotton denim jacket makes this a great item to contrast with your favourite floral dresses or fun jumpsuits. It features metal buttons and patch pockets and this jacket would look similarly stunning with jeans or trousers and a simple T-shirt.
RRP: £180 | This fabulous single breasted blazer is crafted from lightweight linen - perfect for the warmer months. The revere collar, long sleeves and pockets are all timeless details and the tailored design makes this such a flattering and easy-to-wear wardrobe staple.
RRP:
Was £139, Now £99 | Currently 25% off, this cropped white jacket is perfect for special occasions. The open neckline is pared-back and beautiful and this is a great piece to throw on over a dress or a blouse and jeans to add a more formal feel to your look.
Depending on the style you choose, you can also take inspiration from Carole’s wardrobe trick and make it entirely personal to you. If you prefer outerwear pieces to be more tailored and sophisticated then a white blazer is a gorgeous alternative to your best quilted jacket and is an easy-to-wear item for spring/summer occasions.
Carole has worn various white blazers over the years, including a beautiful single-breasted one back in 2017. On this occasion she wore this to Wimbledon and styled it with a bold black and white checked jumpsuit.
The blazer gave the final outfit a business chic feel to it, though Carole has also been known to love wearing slightly more casual white blazers too. She wore an asymmetrical white blazer to the Platinum Party to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee in 2022 over what looks to be a black shirt or dress.
Meanwhile, in 2013 Carole opted for a cropped white blazer with elongated lapels and three-quarter length sleeves that created a vibrant colour blocking effect with her electric blue dress.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
For a more fun and casual white jacket, a classic denim one is a brilliant way to go. We’ve seen Carole wear a white denim jacket to Wimbledon in 2022, styled with a fabulous floral jumpsuit, blush pink kitten heels and a matching bag.
White denim is stunning for the warmer months and a cropped denim jacket like Carole's looks especially lovely layered over a flowing dress or jumpsuit as it helps to accentuate your waist.
A white leather jacket isn’t something we’ve seen Carole Middleton wear before but if your style is slightly more edgy on a daily basis then you could find yourself getting a lot of use out of one of these as an alternative white jacket.
Whichever style fits best with your personal style, Carole has proved that adding a white jacket, or even one in a similar tone like cream or ecru, is such a simple trick to make a daytime outfit that bit more sophisticated and put-together.
It's certainly been something that Carole has favoured for many years - as her decision to wear one in 2022 shows. Tennis-loving Carole hasn’t been to Wimbledon since 2022, but it’s possible that she will bring back one of her staple white jackets if she makes a triumphant return to watch the championships this July.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Prince William's heart-wrenching promise to Kate's parents means he’ll 'feel guilty' for current 'hardships', royal expert claims
The Prince of Wales reportedly once gave 'an assurance' to Carole and Michael Middleton about Kate's future in the Royal Family
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The Program: Where is Jason Finlinson now?
Here's what you need to know about Jason Finlinson, the director of Ivy Ridge who was in The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William's heart-wrenching promise to Kate's parents means he’ll 'feel guilty' for current 'hardships', royal expert claims
The Prince of Wales reportedly once gave 'an assurance' to Carole and Michael Middleton about Kate's future in the Royal Family
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton 'indispensable' in helping Kate and William with parenting and 'whizzes round in her Land Rover' for bath time
Carole Middleton's presence in her grandchildren's lives has been hailed 'indispensable' by a royal expert
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The special gesture we've never seen from Michael and Carole Middleton as they follow Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's footsteps
Carole and Michael Middleton haven't been pictured making this sweet gesture in public - and it's something Kate and William tend to steer clear of too
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton is a 'vital anchor' for the Wales family as she wraps Kate 'up in cotton wool'
Carole Middleton 'has been there' at Kate's side to help her feel better after her operation, a royal expert says
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Got a bob haircut? Take note of Carole Middleton's voluminous half-up style for your next night out
Carole Middleton’s half-up, half down bob is an evening out hairstyle that's still so glam ten years on
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's styling trick to create a polished outfit is the 'sophisticated shortcut' we all need
Carole Middleton's easy styling trick is something that we can all try ourselves and it's a 'shortcut to a cohesive, sophisticated look'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's voluminous bob and spring-green shirt dress is a glamorous combination we’re still thinking about
Carole Middleton ultra-voluminous bob is still giving us hair envy
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Who is Gary Goldsmith and how is he related to Carole and Kate Middleton?
Who is Gary Goldsmith? Here's all you need to know about him and how he's related to the Princess of Wales and her mother
By Emma Shacklock Published