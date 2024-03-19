Carole Middleton's wardrobe trick for an instantly elevated daytime outfit

Carole Middleton's wardrobe trick helps her to create an instantly elevated daytime look and it’s so easy to recreate in line with your own signature style.

If you’re searching for inspiration for your spring capsule wardrobe look no further than Carole Middleton. Her outfits are always the epitome of elegance and she's an expert at combining staple items to create looks that are a great blend of smart and casual. As we embrace springtime, Carole’s wardrobe trick for daytime looks is well worth trying out to achieve a put-together outfit in moments. She’s a big fan of wearing a white jacket, whether it's one of her best blazers, or even a denim jacket. This is an easy way to brighten the colour palette of your favourite outfits and add another contrasting tone that’s still very neutral.

(Image credit: Photo by HGL/GC Images via Getty)

White jackets are so easy to pair with everything from a patterned shirt dress to your best jeans and a T-shirt for a casual day. They’re perfect for spring and summer when you might want to move away from the darker shades that tend to be more popular in the colder months, but don’t want to compromise on versatility.

Shop Jackets Like Carole Middleton's

Per Una Denim Trucker Jacket View at M&S RRP: £45 | The utilitarian feel of this cotton denim jacket makes this a great item to contrast with your favourite floral dresses or fun jumpsuits. It features metal buttons and patch pockets and this jacket would look similarly stunning with jeans or trousers and a simple T-shirt. Boden Marylebone Linen Blazer View at Boden RRP: £180 | This fabulous single breasted blazer is crafted from lightweight linen - perfect for the warmer months. The revere collar, long sleeves and pockets are all timeless details and the tailored design makes this such a flattering and easy-to-wear wardrobe staple. Hobbs Elize Textured Cropped Jacket View at John Lewis RRP: Was £139 , Now £99 | Currently 25% off, this cropped white jacket is perfect for special occasions. The open neckline is pared-back and beautiful and this is a great piece to throw on over a dress or a blouse and jeans to add a more formal feel to your look.

Depending on the style you choose, you can also take inspiration from Carole’s wardrobe trick and make it entirely personal to you. If you prefer outerwear pieces to be more tailored and sophisticated then a white blazer is a gorgeous alternative to your best quilted jacket and is an easy-to-wear item for spring/summer occasions.

Carole has worn various white blazers over the years, including a beautiful single-breasted one back in 2017. On this occasion she wore this to Wimbledon and styled it with a bold black and white checked jumpsuit.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The blazer gave the final outfit a business chic feel to it, though Carole has also been known to love wearing slightly more casual white blazers too. She wore an asymmetrical white blazer to the Platinum Party to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee in 2022 over what looks to be a black shirt or dress.

Meanwhile, in 2013 Carole opted for a cropped white blazer with elongated lapels and three-quarter length sleeves that created a vibrant colour blocking effect with her electric blue dress.

(Image credit: Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie/FilmMagic via Getty)

For a more fun and casual white jacket, a classic denim one is a brilliant way to go. We’ve seen Carole wear a white denim jacket to Wimbledon in 2022, styled with a fabulous floral jumpsuit, blush pink kitten heels and a matching bag.

White denim is stunning for the warmer months and a cropped denim jacket like Carole's looks especially lovely layered over a flowing dress or jumpsuit as it helps to accentuate your waist.

A white leather jacket isn’t something we’ve seen Carole Middleton wear before but if your style is slightly more edgy on a daily basis then you could find yourself getting a lot of use out of one of these as an alternative white jacket.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Whichever style fits best with your personal style, Carole has proved that adding a white jacket, or even one in a similar tone like cream or ecru, is such a simple trick to make a daytime outfit that bit more sophisticated and put-together.

It's certainly been something that Carole has favoured for many years - as her decision to wear one in 2022 shows. Tennis-loving Carole hasn’t been to Wimbledon since 2022, but it’s possible that she will bring back one of her staple white jackets if she makes a triumphant return to watch the championships this July.