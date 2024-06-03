Carole Middleton’s beautiful boho summer jacket instantly elevates her casual outfit
Carole Middleton's boho summer jacket with intricate floral detailing is the perfect layering piece to elevate a relaxed daytime outfit
Carole Middleton’s boho summer jacket is the epitome of smart-casual and instantly elevates jeans and a T-shirt.
Most of us will have a few staple T-shirts and denim pieces in our summer capsule wardrobe but in the UK jackets are still handy for layering on breezier days. A great jacket can also transform even the simplest of looks into something a little more fun and chic - something Carole Middleton knows very well. The Princess of Wales’s mother has a sense of style that’s every bit as fabulous as Kate’s and her boho jacket in 2022 is something we’re still admiring this year. Carole’s Tory Burch jacket featured floral appliques and appeared in a photo shared on the official Instagram page of her former business, Party Pieces, on International Women’s Day.
Pictured at her desk Carole went for an outfit that epitomised smart-casual and her boho jacket was the star item. The floral detailing ran down the front, as well as appearing on the cuffs and front pockets.
A post shared by Party Pieces (@partypieces)
A photo posted by on
Shop Boho Jackets Like Carole Middleton's
This might not have the floral detailing of Carole's boho jacket but this tweed collarless jacket is just as beautiful. The cropped design is so flattering the the black and white colour combination makes this very versatile.
This quilted jacket features delicate floral detailing that makes an instant impact and the neutral colourway means this would work so well with so many other shades. Style with your favourite jeans and a T-shirt or over a vibrant dress for summer.
Shop The Rest of Carole Middleton's Outfit.
Also available in a range of other colours, this organic cotton T-shirt is an affordable staple for summer. It has a crew neckline, short sleeves and is very soft and comfortable to wear with everything from jeans to skirts.
A pair of flared jeans is a great staple to have in your wardrobe and these are crafted from stunning indigo wash denim. They have a high-rise fit and a retro-inspired look to them and would look amazing with a T-shirt or shirt tucked in.
It featured butter yellow, powder blue and vibrant green flowers set on a brown background, with tiny amber leaves. Although the colours and design made an instant statement, the primary colour of Carole’s boho summer jacket was still the ecru. Having a neutral base shade ensured that this piece was still very wearable and the tailored cut added a sense of sophistication that was balanced by the subtle fringing and fun pattern.
This worked so beautifully with the rest of Carole’s outfit which consisted of a pair of dark wash jeans and a butter-yellow T-shirt. Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type you’ll find yourself reaching for them time and time again and Carole’s appeared to have a straight-leg fit.
Darker washes of denim often give a smarter feel than light wash and made these jeans the perfect partner to her jacket. She coordinated her T-shirt with the yellow flowers and this helped to tie her entire look together.
The combination of Carole Middleton’s boho summer jacket with jeans and a T-shirt is something that Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr thinks is a great way to get on board with the boho revival trend.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
“If you're looking to embrace the boho revival, it might feel like the obvious pieces to invest in are floaty dresses and slouchy boots,” she said. “But as Carole shows, a boho blazer will go a long way in your wardrobe. Pair an embroidered jacket with jeans in all washes and you've got that free-spirited feel but with a neatly tailored twist.”
For chilly summer evenings or breezy days a boho-style embroidered jacket like hers is a gorgeous piece to throw on and whilst hers is sadly out of stock there are so many ways to get a similar look.
If you’re not sure about incorporating so many different tones into your outfits then consider adding a monochrome embroidered jacket into your wardrobe. We might not have got a glimpse at Carole’s shoes in the Party Pieces picture but can’t help feeling she might have reached for a pair of her best white trainers. She’s often been pictured wearing denim pieces with shirts and trainers and it seems that for Carole an outfit that achieves a balance between smart and casual is her signature style.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Monty Don reveals his secret for keeping roses flowering for as long as possible
The garden expert shares his essential tip for deadheading roses more efficiently – and how often it needs to be done
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
The Net-A-Porter sale: 12 summer wardrobe must-haves not to be missed
Save up to 60% on labels like Hunza G, Birkenstock and Balenciaga
By Caroline Parr Published
-
32 times Carole Middleton proved she's a great mother figure
We look back at some of the times Carole Middleton proved she's a great mother figure.
By Elena Kiratzi Published
-
Carole Middleton's cornflower blue blouse is a gorgeous alternative to the classic white shirt
Carole Middleton proved that you don't always have to reach for your go-to white shirt as her pastel blue blouse is just as timeless and chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s relaxed shirt and dark jeans combination is the most elegant and easy way to wear double denim in summer
Carole Middleton's double denim look in 2023 was such a sophisticated take on this trend and it's brilliantly easy to recreate
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's peach bag with gorgeous quilted detailing still ticks all our boxes for a must-have summer accessory
We're still inspired by Carole Middleton's peach bag from Wimbledon 2017 as she showcased how timeless neutral accessories are
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's sultry red midi dress with sleek sweeping updo will never go out of style
Carole's outfit choices never fail to impress us - and her red dress is a classic
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Carole Middleton's deep blue jeans look gorgeous with her glowing summer tan - and her brown leather belt is her key accessory
The Princess of Wales's mum is a fan of a pair of trusty blue jeans, especially for summer
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Carole Middleton's 'wistful' prediction for daughter-in-law Alizée that quickly came true
Carole Middleton expressed her heartfelt hope for James and Alizée back in 2018 and within three years her wish had been granted
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's baseball cap, sunglasses and light puffer coat were perfect for a windy boat day
The Princess of Wales's mother looked cool and casual for a day of family fun in 2019
By Caitlin Elliott Published