Carole Middleton’s beautiful boho summer jacket instantly elevates her casual outfit

Carole Middleton’s boho summer jacket is the epitome of smart-casual and instantly elevates jeans and a T-shirt.

Most of us will have a few staple T-shirts and denim pieces in our summer capsule wardrobe but in the UK jackets are still handy for layering on breezier days. A great jacket can also transform even the simplest of looks into something a little more fun and chic - something Carole Middleton knows very well. The Princess of Wales’s mother has a sense of style that’s every bit as fabulous as Kate’s and her boho jacket in 2022 is something we’re still admiring this year. Carole’s Tory Burch jacket featured floral appliques and appeared in a photo shared on the official Instagram page of her former business, Party Pieces, on International Women’s Day.

Pictured at her desk Carole went for an outfit that epitomised smart-casual and her boho jacket was the star item. The floral detailing ran down the front, as well as appearing on the cuffs and front pockets.

Shop Boho Jackets Like Carole Middleton's

Mango Tweed Jacket £79.99 at Mango This might not have the floral detailing of Carole's boho jacket but this tweed collarless jacket is just as beautiful. The cropped design is so flattering the the black and white colour combination makes this very versatile. Blue Vanilla Quilted Jacket Was £42, Now £37.80 at Debenhams This quilted jacket features delicate floral detailing that makes an instant impact and the neutral colourway means this would work so well with so many other shades. Style with your favourite jeans and a T-shirt or over a vibrant dress for summer. Hobbs Hinton Floral Jacket £239 at Hobbs This tweed jacket has gorgeous floral embroidery as well as braided edges and fabric-covered buttons. It's the perfect item to elevate even the most simple of outfits and can take you from a special day out to an evening occasion.

Shop The Rest of Carole Middleton's Outfit.

John Lewis Cotton T-Shirt £10 at John Lewis Also available in a range of other colours, this organic cotton T-shirt is an affordable staple for summer. It has a crew neckline, short sleeves and is very soft and comfortable to wear with everything from jeans to skirts. Belle Poque Flared Jeans £35.99 at Amazon A pair of flared jeans is a great staple to have in your wardrobe and these are crafted from stunning indigo wash denim. They have a high-rise fit and a retro-inspired look to them and would look amazing with a T-shirt or shirt tucked in. Lily & Roo Pearl Drop Earrings £95 at Lily & Roo These beautiful earrings look similar to the ones Carole wore in 2022 and are so timeless and easy to wear. They're made from solid gold with a freshwater pearl, though they also come in silver and white gold finishes.

It featured butter yellow, powder blue and vibrant green flowers set on a brown background, with tiny amber leaves. Although the colours and design made an instant statement, the primary colour of Carole’s boho summer jacket was still the ecru. Having a neutral base shade ensured that this piece was still very wearable and the tailored cut added a sense of sophistication that was balanced by the subtle fringing and fun pattern.

This worked so beautifully with the rest of Carole’s outfit which consisted of a pair of dark wash jeans and a butter-yellow T-shirt. Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type you’ll find yourself reaching for them time and time again and Carole’s appeared to have a straight-leg fit.

Darker washes of denim often give a smarter feel than light wash and made these jeans the perfect partner to her jacket. She coordinated her T-shirt with the yellow flowers and this helped to tie her entire look together.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

The combination of Carole Middleton’s boho summer jacket with jeans and a T-shirt is something that Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr thinks is a great way to get on board with the boho revival trend.

“If you're looking to embrace the boho revival, it might feel like the obvious pieces to invest in are floaty dresses and slouchy boots,” she said. “But as Carole shows, a boho blazer will go a long way in your wardrobe. Pair an embroidered jacket with jeans in all washes and you've got that free-spirited feel but with a neatly tailored twist.”

For chilly summer evenings or breezy days a boho-style embroidered jacket like hers is a gorgeous piece to throw on and whilst hers is sadly out of stock there are so many ways to get a similar look.

(Image credit: Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

If you’re not sure about incorporating so many different tones into your outfits then consider adding a monochrome embroidered jacket into your wardrobe. We might not have got a glimpse at Carole’s shoes in the Party Pieces picture but can’t help feeling she might have reached for a pair of her best white trainers. She’s often been pictured wearing denim pieces with shirts and trainers and it seems that for Carole an outfit that achieves a balance between smart and casual is her signature style.