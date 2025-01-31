As Carole Middleton turns 70, we look back at the style moment that marked one of her most special life milestones

The Princess of Wales's mother is celebrating her 70th birthday today

Carole Middleton leaves The Lindo Wing after the birth of Prince George on July 23rd 2013
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caitlin Elliott
By
published
in News

Today marks Carole Middleton's 70th birthday - and as she celebrates her milestone day, we're looking back to one of her most special fashion moments.

The Princess of Wales's mother has been by her side through it all in her life as a royal - from her wedding day to Prince William in April 2011 to her cancer treatment journey last year.

Carole's presence in the life of the Wales family has been hailed 'indispensable' - and she's said to always be on hand to offer her invaluable advice and support, having raised three children herself with husband Michael Middleton.

She's a business woman and has become a style icon over her years in the royal spotlight, with her every outfit, from her famed Wimbledon looks to her lowkey jeans styling, fawned over by royal fashion fans around the world.

Not only is she a beloved mother to Princess Catherine, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, Carole has become grandmother to seven grandchildren over the past 12 years - Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Pippa's Arthur, Grace and Rose and James's little boy Inigo.

And as she celebrates her 70th birthday today, we're reminiscing on the monumental day that made her a grandmother for the first time - along with the memorable and classic style moment that came with it.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton visit the Lindo Wing in London after the birth of Prince George on 23rd July 2013

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channel Carole's Style

Nobody's Child Blue Stripe Floral Embroidered Starlight Midi Dress
Nobody's Child Blue Stripe Floral Embroidered Starlight Midi Dress

This gorgeous embroidered tea dress by Nobody's Child is the dream summer's day piece that screams elegance - perfect for teaming with white or nude accessories on a warm day.

M&S Printed V-Neck Puff Sleeve Midi Tea Dress
M&S Printed V-Neck Puff Sleeve Midi Tea Dress

Ultra affordable, delicately pretty and so wearable, this M&S tea dress with its stunning blue and white floral print will be one you wear every spring.

Hobbs Willa Dress
Hobbs Willa Dress

The Hobbs Willa Dress is oh-so feminine and incredible versatile. Ideal for dressing up or down all the way through spring and summer - and we adore the baby blue hue.

Cotton Ruched Waist Midi Dress in BlueOn sale!
Reiss Cotton Ruched Waist Midi Dress in Blue

On sale at Reiss, this pretty blue midi dress with ruched waist detailing and a breezy flowing skirt is an easy one to fit into your summer capsule wardrobe.

FS Collection Floral Print Jersey Midi Dress in BlueOn sale!
FS Collection Floral Print Jersey Midi Dress in Blue

Perfect for a subtle touch of colour and vibrance, this floral jersey dress with its tie waist and wrap design is gorgeous for the warmer weather ahead.

& Other Stories Printed Midi Wrap Dress
& Other Stories Printed Midi Wrap Dress

& Other Stories is one of the best places to shop if you're after pretty midi dresses to see you through summer - and we adore this ditsy floral piece in blue and white.

Flashback to 23rd July 2013 and Catherine and William, who were then known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed their first child together - the future King, Prince George.

Kate gave birth at London's St Mary's Hospital at the famous Lindo Wing, as the world's press waited patiently outside for news of the new royal baby's arrival.

As new grandparents, Carole and Michael, paid a visit to their first grandson, Carole beamed as she stepped out in a timeless summer tea dress in pretty powder blue - teamed with neutral beige accessories.

Carole Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The vintage-esque piece was the Orla Kiely Dancing Girl dress and featured pretty puffed sleeves, a V-neckline and a tie-waist detail that emphasised the flowing pleats of the midi skirt design.

Along with a delicate collar detail, the frock also boasted a subtle floral print - and Carole made sure to keep things lowkey with her bag and shoes of choice, opting for a peachy-nude croc print handbag and sleek coordinating pumps with comfy block heels.

Looking expertly springlike to meet her grandson, Carole added a subtle pair of shimmering gold and silver hoop earrings, injecting a little sparkle to the perfect daytime look.

Carole looked overjoyed as she appeared outside the hospital, arriving with Michael who looked dapper in a double-breasted navy blazer, ecru chinos and a striped blue shirt to team with his wife's colour scheme.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸