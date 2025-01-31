As Carole Middleton turns 70, we look back at the style moment that marked one of her most special life milestones

Today marks Carole Middleton's 70th birthday - and as she celebrates her milestone day, we're looking back to one of her most special fashion moments.

The Princess of Wales's mother has been by her side through it all in her life as a royal - from her wedding day to Prince William in April 2011 to her cancer treatment journey last year.

Carole's presence in the life of the Wales family has been hailed 'indispensable' - and she's said to always be on hand to offer her invaluable advice and support, having raised three children herself with husband Michael Middleton.

She's a business woman and has become a style icon over her years in the royal spotlight, with her every outfit, from her famed Wimbledon looks to her lowkey jeans styling, fawned over by royal fashion fans around the world.

Not only is she a beloved mother to Princess Catherine, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, Carole has become grandmother to seven grandchildren over the past 12 years - Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Pippa's Arthur, Grace and Rose and James's little boy Inigo.

And as she celebrates her 70th birthday today, we're reminiscing on the monumental day that made her a grandmother for the first time - along with the memorable and classic style moment that came with it.

Flashback to 23rd July 2013 and Catherine and William, who were then known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed their first child together - the future King, Prince George.

Kate gave birth at London's St Mary's Hospital at the famous Lindo Wing, as the world's press waited patiently outside for news of the new royal baby's arrival.

As new grandparents, Carole and Michael, paid a visit to their first grandson, Carole beamed as she stepped out in a timeless summer tea dress in pretty powder blue - teamed with neutral beige accessories.

The vintage-esque piece was the Orla Kiely Dancing Girl dress and featured pretty puffed sleeves, a V-neckline and a tie-waist detail that emphasised the flowing pleats of the midi skirt design.

Along with a delicate collar detail, the frock also boasted a subtle floral print - and Carole made sure to keep things lowkey with her bag and shoes of choice, opting for a peachy-nude croc print handbag and sleek coordinating pumps with comfy block heels.

Looking expertly springlike to meet her grandson, Carole added a subtle pair of shimmering gold and silver hoop earrings, injecting a little sparkle to the perfect daytime look.

Carole looked overjoyed as she appeared outside the hospital, arriving with Michael who looked dapper in a double-breasted navy blazer, ecru chinos and a striped blue shirt to team with his wife's colour scheme.