As Carole Middleton turns 70, we look back at the style moment that marked one of her most special life milestones
The Princess of Wales's mother is celebrating her 70th birthday today
Today marks Carole Middleton's 70th birthday - and as she celebrates her milestone day, we're looking back to one of her most special fashion moments.
The Princess of Wales's mother has been by her side through it all in her life as a royal - from her wedding day to Prince William in April 2011 to her cancer treatment journey last year.
Carole's presence in the life of the Wales family has been hailed 'indispensable' - and she's said to always be on hand to offer her invaluable advice and support, having raised three children herself with husband Michael Middleton.
She's a business woman and has become a style icon over her years in the royal spotlight, with her every outfit, from her famed Wimbledon looks to her lowkey jeans styling, fawned over by royal fashion fans around the world.
Not only is she a beloved mother to Princess Catherine, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton, Carole has become grandmother to seven grandchildren over the past 12 years - Kate's children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Pippa's Arthur, Grace and Rose and James's little boy Inigo.
And as she celebrates her 70th birthday today, we're reminiscing on the monumental day that made her a grandmother for the first time - along with the memorable and classic style moment that came with it.
Channel Carole's Style
This gorgeous embroidered tea dress by Nobody's Child is the dream summer's day piece that screams elegance - perfect for teaming with white or nude accessories on a warm day.
Ultra affordable, delicately pretty and so wearable, this M&S tea dress with its stunning blue and white floral print will be one you wear every spring.
The Hobbs Willa Dress is oh-so feminine and incredible versatile. Ideal for dressing up or down all the way through spring and summer - and we adore the baby blue hue.
On sale!
On sale at Reiss, this pretty blue midi dress with ruched waist detailing and a breezy flowing skirt is an easy one to fit into your summer capsule wardrobe.
On sale!
Perfect for a subtle touch of colour and vibrance, this floral jersey dress with its tie waist and wrap design is gorgeous for the warmer weather ahead.
Flashback to 23rd July 2013 and Catherine and William, who were then known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed their first child together - the future King, Prince George.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kate gave birth at London's St Mary's Hospital at the famous Lindo Wing, as the world's press waited patiently outside for news of the new royal baby's arrival.
As new grandparents, Carole and Michael, paid a visit to their first grandson, Carole beamed as she stepped out in a timeless summer tea dress in pretty powder blue - teamed with neutral beige accessories.
The vintage-esque piece was the Orla Kiely Dancing Girl dress and featured pretty puffed sleeves, a V-neckline and a tie-waist detail that emphasised the flowing pleats of the midi skirt design.
Along with a delicate collar detail, the frock also boasted a subtle floral print - and Carole made sure to keep things lowkey with her bag and shoes of choice, opting for a peachy-nude croc print handbag and sleek coordinating pumps with comfy block heels.
Looking expertly springlike to meet her grandson, Carole added a subtle pair of shimmering gold and silver hoop earrings, injecting a little sparkle to the perfect daytime look.
Carole looked overjoyed as she appeared outside the hospital, arriving with Michael who looked dapper in a double-breasted navy blazer, ecru chinos and a striped blue shirt to team with his wife's colour scheme.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
Looking for a wardrobe refresh? Cat Deeley's floral bohemian blouse should be at the top of your to-buy list
We're snapping this Mint Velvet blouse up before spring!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Is rice water good for orchid plants? Our plant experts reveal the truth about the surprising benefits
Can your leftover rice water be the key to keeping your difficult orchid happy and healthy? Experts believe so
By Emily Smith Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s ruffle sleeved dress is inspiring us to abandon winter whites and embrace soft creams
The Duchess of Edinburgh re-wore one of her favourite dresses and it's got us keen to swap winter whites for warm creams
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The chunky boot trend Kate Middleton comes back to every year effortlessly blends comfort and style
The Princess of Wales's chunky boots are perfect for the colder months and there are three designs she particularly loves to wear
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Subtle and sophisticated, Duchess Sophie’s blush pink jumper is on our 2025 trend board
The Duchess of Edinburgh loves wearing pink and one of her favourite pastel shades couldn't be more on-trend for this spring/summer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie took style notes from Kate Middleton and nailed wearing her go-to print
Duchess Sophie is on board with the Princess of Wales's favourite print and her flowing midi dress was a masterclass in styling polka dots
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall just proved a statement coat and knee high boots are the versatile pieces we all need this winter
The royal showed how statement pieces are easily updated with a few clever styling tricks for a day at Cheltenham races
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton’s green spotted dress is the colourful alternative to leopard print that makes us excited for Spring
With elegant long sleeves and a crisp collar, the midi dress is the perfect Spring piece
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Duchess Sophie's faux fur Zara jacket was the ultimate high street addition to all-over glam
Duchess Sophie stepped out in a black faux fur jacket that proved outerwear can be every bit as glamorous as your evening dresses
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne just wore her signature snazzy sunnies in South Africa for special visit
The Princess Royal is on a solo visit to South Africa and she wore a practical outfit and her iconic sunglasses on the first day
By Emma Shacklock Published