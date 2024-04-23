Prince William reveals the surprisingly normal canned food Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis love eating at home

Prince William surprised royal fans by revealing the very normal canned food his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, love eating at home - and it's not what you'd expect makes up a royal-worthy meal.

When Prince William made his return to royal duties last week, stepping back into the public spotlight after enjoying an Easter break filled with 'country walks and snuggles in front of the TV' with his wife Kate Middleton and their kids George, Charlotte and Louis, the future King made up for his absence by revealing a surprising detail about his kids.

When William, who is first in the royal line of succession, visited the food distribution charity Surplus to Supper last Thursday, it was clear his family was still at the forefront of his mind while he learnt about the charity's work and got stuck in with their volunteers who were preparing food parcels and meals.

According to The Telegraph, while in the charity's kitchen, William pointed to a popular canned food for kids and mentioned that his kids were big fans of the dish.

"He pointed at the food and said, 'That’s spaghetti hoops'," a volunteer revealed. "And I asked, 'How do you know about spaghetti hoops?' and he said, 'I’ve got children,'."

We never realised spaghetti hoops would be on the royal's radar but, with all the surprising foods we know the royals love like Queen Elizabeth's 'guilty pleasure' that was a surprisingly relatable snack and Kate Middleton's favourite family meal, we should clearly still expect the unexpected.

The spaghetti hoops revelation wasn't the only tidbit William revealed during his visit. He also shared that his youngest son Prince Louis, whose 'first words' were previously revealed by Kate Middleton, adores playing cricket and 'loves' the sport.

It's yet another sporty activity to add to the list of the Wales children's interests, with the youngsters being involved in all types of hobbies from dancing, to playing rugby, to horse riding. "They are at an age where they just love running around," Kate previously said of her kids' endless hobbies. "They all love sport, and Louis is mad about rugby."

We're sure that the Wales children got up to all kinds of active antics over their school break, enjoying the time away from lessons as they spent precious time with their parents.

The break was especially important as it gave them one-on-one time with their mum following the news of her cancer diagnosis. This wasn't lost on the volunteers at Surplus to Supper, who were quick to tell William to "look after his wife", to which he responded, "I will."

William was also presented with a flower arrangement and series of cards to take home to his wife, a gesture he seemed incredibly touched by. "You’re very kind," he told the volunteers. "Thank you very much."