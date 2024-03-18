32 times Prince George stole the show, from iconic facial expressions to meeting world leaders in his dressing gown

When it comes to the next generation of senior royals, all eyes will be fixed on Prince George - the eldest son of heir-apparent Prince William and the future Queen, Kate Middleton.

Already turning out to be a well-mannered and confident-looking young man, George has managed to command the spotlight since his much-celebrated arrival on 22 July 2013.

While Kate Middleton's best-ever style looks and glittering tiara moments might seem impossible to eclipse, George's hilarious facial expressions and adorable actions have firmly set him up as a scene-stealer. Let's revisit some of the best...

32 times Prince George stole the show

Hilariously unimpressed at Trooping the Colour, 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In fairness to Prince George, he was only four years old in 2017 when he attended another Trooping the Colour.

While parents William and Kate did their best to put on enthusiastic smiles, George, like most four-year-old boys, looked like he wanted to be anywhere else.

So, while he was looking entirely underwhelmed and fed up, he might not realise that, in the future, that parade would be in his honour. Trooping the Colour is the annual parade celebrating the birthday of the sovereign.

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn |<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107649&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGilded-Youth-Intimate-History-Growing%2Fdp%2F1785907646%2Fref%3Dtmm_hrd_swatch_0%3F_encoding%3DUTF8%26qid%3D1695825445%26sr%3D1-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK""> <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=107649&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGilded-Youth-Intimate-History-Growing%2Fdp%2F1785907646%2Fref%3Dtmm_hrd_swatch_0%3F_encoding%3DUTF8%26qid%3D1695825445%26sr%3D1-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">£10.02 at Amazon Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.

Stealing hearts on his first day of school

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2017, Prince George attended his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea, a private school in London.

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The future King completely stole the show with his adorable uniform and how scared he was looking as he clung onto his father, Prince William's hand.

Regardless of titles, everyone could relate to the look of nervousness from the little royal, and it's a photo that captured hearts and imaginations around the world.

All thumbs up at his first official engagement

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In July 2016, Prince George did something most three-year-olds couldn't relate to - he joined his parents for his first ever royal engagement.

George joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, and he took to royal duties like a natural.

Protecting his infant ears, George was all thumbs up and smiles as he toured the facilities - clearly showing an interest in flying which runs throughout the family. Prince William worked as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Sassy faces in Poland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The young heir accompanied his parents for another engagement in 2017, getting to tour Poland and Germany.

However, the Prince ended up stealing the show for the wrong (albeit, amusing) reasons as he appeared to get a slight telling off from Prince William.

George, looking smart in a checked shirt and shorts, pulled a few grumpy faces and sassily kept his hands in his pocket as his father bent down to keep him in check.

Many parents would understand this moment too well - a four-year-old going on fourteen.

Page Boy at Aunt Pippa's wedding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George served as one of four pageboys at his aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding in 2017, and almost upstaged the bride.

With his equally adorable and ridiculous outfit - a shirt with a spread collar and old-fashioned bloomers - George happily posed for photos and played with the other children throughout the day.

Looking like butter wouldn't melt, the young Prince dutifully carried out his duties, clutching on to his basket.

Cutting a suave mini-me at Prince Harry's wedding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Family weddings are always important times, and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding to Meghan Markle was always going to make history.

While the world turned their attention to Windsor for the star-studded nuptials, Prince George nearly upstaged them all, matching his father in a miniature version of the same Blues and Royals coat.

George matched the coat to a pair of custom-made black pants by Savile Row tailors Dege & Skinner, that featured a red stripe down the side - and it was the first time he wore trousers to an event, previously wearing shorts come rain or shine, as is custom for upper-class boys in the UK.

The picture of pure joy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a 2017 trip to Poland and Germany, Prince George accompanied his parents for a myriad of engagements. Not exactly fun for a young child.

However, his expression of pure joy completely stole the show when the Prince was photographed visiting German helicopters.

His uninhibited excitement was enough to melt anyone's hearts, and the fact that it had a connection to a long-standing royal connection to flying gives it a special connection between the past and the future.

Perfecting his royal wave early on

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, it's easy to temporarily distract people with glittering tiaras and historic crowns, but it's universally understood that each member of the royal family needs to perfect a solid wave.

From Queen Elizabeth's instantly recognisable subtle wave to Kate Middleton's regal gesture when leaving Westminster Abbey upon marrying William, the wave becomes a part of history.

Here, a young George proves he can keep up with the best of them as he practices his wave for the press.

Blowing bubbles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joining his parents and younger sister, Princess Charlotte, for a tour of Canada in 2016, the young three-year-old stole the show with his pure wonderment at seeing bubbles.

The adorable moment was captured as the family attended a garden party for military families in Victoria, British Columbia.

This sweet moment proved that, royal or not, sometimes it really is the simple things that we can all relate to.

Arriving in style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Making an entrance seems to come naturally to the royals - no doubt partly due to the excitement they generate whenever they step out.

But Prince George really brought his own flair as he stepped out of the plane during a trip to Canada in 2016 with the style and panache of a pop star embarking on a world tour.

Sorry, William, all eyes were on George's confident stance and jaunty leg.

Checking in on baby sister

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2015, Princess Charlotte's christening took place in St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

Playing the part of proud big brother, George almost stole the show completely when he was photographed checking in on his baby sister, tucked up in her pram.

Many came out to wish the royals well and Kensington Palace spokesman at the time said, "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their whole family had a wonderful day on Sunday and were delighted to share the special occasion with the thousands of people who came to Sandringham."

Playing around at the Polo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In June 2015, a young George was photographed keeping Kate Middleton busy and on her feet, with the Princess of Wales chasing her son around the fields as he found his feet.

In the adorable snaps, Kate showed how they want their children to have a simple, normal childhood - including getting mucky and rolling around on the grass.

Spotted peeking out at his first Trooping the Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Photographers managed to capture a memorable behind-the-scenes moment for the Trooping the Colour parade in 2015.

George, who attended his first-ever parade that year, flashed lucky fans the most adorable smile as he peeked out of the many, many windows of Buckingham Palace (and there really are a lot - one of the secrets of the palace is that Buckingham Palace features over 700 windows!).

In another heartfelt connection to the Royal Family's past, George being spotted peering out of the window is reminiscent of photos of the royal cousins stealing the show when growing up, with William and Zara having done the same as children.

All frills for his Christening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dressed in a replica of the Royal Family's 172-year-old christening gown, there was never any doubt that Prince George would be the centre of attention at his christening in 2013.

It's hard to upstage Kate when it comes to fashion, but she was more of a complement to George's star turn, wearing an Alexander McQueen coatdress in a similar ivory hue.

Of the christening, George was reportedly on his very best behaviour. Per People, Kate told a guest at a gala dinner a few days after that George "was such a good boy actually. We’re very lucky, he’s not always like that."

Stealing the show on his first ever royal tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not even a full one year old in April 2014, George embarked on his first overseas visit.

The newborn Prince joined Prince William and Kate Middleton for a tour of New Zealand and Australia - and, though he was short in years at the time, he made a big impression.

George's hilarious facial expressions completely stole the show, as did his adorable red cardigan.

Smushed up against the window

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Travelling around the world is second nature to the royals, known for their iconic tours and important state visits.

But even worldwide travel must get a little tiresome - especially for the children.

George stole the show during a visit to Canada in 2016, as he was a picture of relatability when he squashed his face up to the window of a seaplane as the family departed Victoria.

George at least had some company on this trip - Charlotte, who was one at the time - joined for this overseas tour.

The Prince's first mohawk

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Prince William shared with the world that his son was something of a rocker in the making - and it turns out, the signs were there all along.

In this amusing photo captured in April 2014, Prince George's hair is caught up in the wind and resembles a most un-royal style - the rebellious mohawk.

The picture is made even better with baby George's matching attitude - he's pulling a most unimpressed scowl. Very rock and roll.

Enjoying a candy cane

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Picture it. It's Christmas Day. You've probably got a mountain of presents already opened at home (and we know that the royals often exchange gifts on Christmas Eve!). But you're dragged out with the family to go to church.

Of course, the Sandringham Walkabout every Christmas is an utter joy for royal fans, but it must be a bit of a chore for the children until they are old enough to fully understand it.

Hence, George was adorably bribed with this Christmassy candy cane as he stole the show looking like the picture of innocence.

Over it - having a very relatable tantrum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sorry, William and Kate, not even royal parents are immune from having their child throw a tantrum in public.

George stole the show by having a very understandable wobble in July 2017, clearly exhausted and fed up.

Having started joining his parents for work engagements at a very young age, we'd say the young prince is allowed to have a relatable sulk here and there. Who hasn't felt the same on a Monday morning?

Being cheeky at Eugenie's wedding

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2018 was a big year for the Royal Family. Not only were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May, Princess Eugenie also said "I Do" to her soulmate, Jack Brooksbank.

George had a busy time of it, doing Page Boy duties at both. For Eugenie's nuptials, he was caught having plenty of fun, giggling away with other children in the wedding party.

Another Trooping the Colour, another unimpressed George

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When he's a bit older, Prince George will no doubt look forward to the concept of Trooping the Colour - which has, effectively, acted as a second birthday of the monarch since 1748. However, another year attending as a youngster seems to have left him less than impressed.

Fortunately, it appears Princess Charlotte is having a much better time. Perhaps George was just playing the classic role of moodier big brother.

Worrying everyone around him as he leans over the balcony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The unpredictability of children was on full display during the 2016 Trooping the Colour - and Prince George ended up stealing the show with this memorable moment inducing fear in everyone around him, including the late Queen!

George, clearly eager to take in all of the sensory overload of the military parade, got dangerously close to leaning over the edge.

Going full warrior with the Scouts

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the historic coronation of his grandfather, King Charles, George and his immediate family joined in The Big Help Out for the Scouts.

This involved some fundraising and some fun - including shooting a bow and arrow.

Proving that he's growing up fast - and taking after his two naturally sporty parents - George stole the show with a fierce display of athleticism, firing the bow with some strength, clearly impressing his attentive father.

William and Kate are notoriously a competitive couple and this photo might be proof they've passed it down to the next generation.

A sweet mother-son moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was a major moment in Wimbledon history in 2022 when Prince George, the future king, made his debut appearance at the annual British tennis tournament alongside his tennis-mad mum, Kate Middleton.

Naturally all eyes were on the pair - perhaps more than the action on the court - and fans were treated to a heart-warming mother-son bonding moment, as he dressed up and matched his mum in navy.

Of George's burgeoning love for the game, Kate revealed he had been lucky enough to have a private lesson with world champion player, Roger Federer.

Sharing a close bond with Great Gran

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Queen's historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations, she stood by her great-grandson and enjoyed several sweet moments. George's beaming smile for his great-grandmother stole the show, and cemented how close the family were.

Speaking to the Express, body language expert Judi James revealed, "He showed his awe and delight at being with his great-grandmother the Queen. Few grannies could have nailed the respect of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren as effectively as she did with the Paddington video."

She added George is likely mirroring the affection William showed his late grandmother.

"George tends to look at the Queen with smiles of genuine affection and is already showing similar signals of polite, attentive affection as his father does when he is around the Queen."

Playing with his cousins at Trooping the Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal or not, cousins will be cousins.

Savannah Phillips, the eldest child of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, was caught goofing around with George during the 2018 Trooping the Colour.

Despite the somewhat stern look being shot by Prince William, the playful cousins' cheeky antics stole the show as Savannah gave a hilariously exasperated look trying to shush George, who was giving mischievous grins in return.

Only a close cousin could silence the future king!

Becoming a meme with *that* stance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George became an instant social media sensation when he pulled this scene-stealing pose during the 2023 Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Attending the concert with his family, the serious-looking youngster betrayed a man far older than his young years, standing like a disappointed football manager on the side lines, or a parent appraising something they aren't satisfied with around the home.

A preview of his future at the Coronation

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George cut a serious and mature figure when he carried out his duties for his grandfather in May 2023.

For George, his solemnity and behaviour impressed fans during the historic moment - and it wasn't lost on fans watching that he was getting an up-close preview to his own future fate.

A rollercoaster of emotions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it's at Aston Villa with his dad or Wimbledon with mum Kate, George has not yet mastered the signature royal stiff upper lip.

Always stealing the show with his unfiltered reactions, George truly gets into the spirit of the games. He cheers, he screams, and he hides his face in agonising defeat. Basically, he's a real fan.

Surprising everyone with... his height

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One unexpected way Prince George ended up stealing the spotlight in 2023 was when his height had fans completely astounded.

The future king's height has become something of a focus for fans on several occasions, with his ever-burgeoning size seeing him closely catching up to his mother, Kate Middleton, who at 5'9" is considered tall herself.

William is 6'3", so with these genes, it seems George, born in 2013, will only keep growing.

Showing his friends how it's done at Buckingham Palace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the Coronation, the King and Queen had four pages of honour each. King Charles' Pages included his grandson and the future king, Prince George, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Ralph Tollemache, and Nicholas Barclay.

As no stranger to the balcony of Buckingham Palace, George took the others under his wing and confidently pointed out where to look and what to expect.

It was a heart-warming moments for fans who had watched the young royal grow from a shy, small boy to a confident leader in the making.

Meeting Barack Obama in his dressing gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In April 2016, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama paid a three-day visit to the United Kingdom.

During the special trip, he congratulated the late Queen Elizabeth on her 90th birthday and met Prince Harry and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace for dinner.

However, the moment that became the standout highlight was when the President was met by a future king... in his bathrobe.

In other circumstances, this might have come across as some bizarre power play. However, at just under three years old, we don't think George was trying to undermine the President.

The adorable encounter saw Obama crouch down to greet the Prince, all cosy and ready for bed at Kensington Palace. Staying up past his bedtime was worth it - for his efforts, he was reportedly gifted a large wooden rocking horse by the President and First Lady.