'I don’t think I’ve ever been so angry' - Zoe Ball reflects on grieving her mother after early estrangement

The presenter didn't have contact with her mum as a child, and this had an impact on the grief she felt when Julia later died

Lucy Wigley's avatar
By
published
in News
Zoe Ball attends ITV&#039;s &quot;MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream&quot; photocall at Charlotte Street Hotel
(Image credit: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Zoe Ball often touches upon the challenges of grief during her Dig It podcast, hosted alongside fellow icon Jo Whiley.

In the run up to the festive period, Zoe shared with listeners how hard it was to face Christmas without her mum, who died from pancreatic cancer in 2024 at the age of 74.

Zoe Ball and Julia Ball at the UK premiere of Sex And The City 2 at Odeon Leicester Square

(Image credit: Claire R Greenway/Getty Images)

Recently reflecting on this complex dynamic in their relationship in conversation with The Times, Zoe says, "I was only a little girl. I wonder sometimes whether that double whammy of losing her when I was young, and then losing her again … But we made up for that time."

Her mother's illness hit so fast, the presenter wonders if "she even managed to get her head around it." In the aftermath of Julia's death, Zoe has found herself feeling a lot of rage. "I don’t think I’ve ever been so angry," she says, adding, "I really felt like she deserved longer."

After Julia's funeral in May 2024, Zoe scattered some of her ashes at sea in Crete. "The rest of her ashes are on a shelf in my living room," she explains, while she works out the best place to put them.

Before she passed away, her mum gave Zoe an idea for where they could end up. "Put me in a bin. You’re gone! Put me in the bin," she told her daughter.

Zoe's response had been clear: "Mum, we are not putting you in a bin," adding, "I think I’ll take little bits to little places."

The presenter has a special place where she goes to take time to think about her mum and others she's lost. Owning a property on the South Downs, she walks there from her Brighton home.

"I sit down and have a little chat. I take flowers and stick them in the fence," she says of what she sometimes does on arrival at her second home. Zoe adds, "You’re just checking in with yourself, really, but there’s that lovely idea that you’re checking in with them."

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.