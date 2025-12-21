‘I’m looking forward to that f*** it era’ - Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley debate whether women ever reach the stage of fewer cares

Do women ever really get to the point of caring less? The Dig It podcast presenters weigh in on whether the era of zero cares ever really arrives

Zoe Ball attends a concert to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day at Horse Guards Parade
Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley's excellent Dig It podcast is certainly a welcoming and informative place for midlife women in need of some solidarity.

The amiable pair, whom many will have watched and listened to growing up, cover so many poignant and relevant topics.

Jo adds, "I can only see a time where you're supporting everyone around you, always," which must be the reality for a lot of women.

"Life is hard and painful, and has lots and lots of issues. You just have to deal with it and get through things," she says.

"I can't see that there's this magical rainbow moment where you go, 'this is glorious, this is wonderful!,'" Jo tells Zoe.

Jo believes that the peak time for zero cares is in your 20s - you just don't know it then. However, there is a distinction between having zero cares about things such as ageing, weight, and what you're wearing, and literally having none at all.

It might be possible to let go of cares about physical appearance, which is something that's easier to control than external factors impacting your ability to have no cares - parents, children and other things demanding your attention can't be cast aside.

Despite the evident nuance of the subject, Zoe shares that if there is such a thing an a time where no cares are to be had, she wants to be there.

"I'm looking forward to that f*** it era," she says, while Jo adds, "Me too, and maybe it will come - and I can't wait."

Zoe mused that it might not arrive until she was in her 80s. She also relatably likened her current life to being in an Indiana Jones film - being chased down a hill by a "massive ball," while you simultaneously juggle another life disaster.

Another chat from Zoe and Jo that will undoubtedly resonate with a lot of women.

