Wordle 823 breaks streaks and angers players, 'blimey, wordle is brutal today'

Wordle 823 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word. And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; snaky, burly, beget, and cower have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on September 20, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The answer to the Wordle challenge on September 20, is 'SNARE'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"This was a hard catch. Wordle 823 6/6," complained one player. "blimey, #Wordle823 is brutal today - it’s like being in the Hunger Games. May the odds be ever in your favour. Wordle 823 6/6," said another.

"#Wordle 823 3/6 Little uncommon word! Try uncommon options first!" said another player. "Wordle 823 X/6 #wordle823 Great start, then bombed out. What the hell!" yet another said.

However, many players all had the same complaint and suggested that they struggled to solve this particular challenge because there were too many word options. This is because a lot of players guessed words such as; stare, spare, and scare before they guessed the word 'snare.'

"Wordle 823 X 3/6 Ugghh I hate these multi optioners #Wordle823," complained one player. "There are so many words.. This was just ill luck.. Until next time now.. Wordle 823 X/6," said another.

"Wordle 823 6/6 that was one difficult letter to find!" yet another player said. "Annoying....waaay too many options Wordle 823 X/6," concluded another player.

Wordle 823 6/6⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩that was one difficult letter to find!September 20, 2023 See more

Snare Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word snare mean?

Snare is a noun meaning, 'a trap for catching birds or mammals, typically one having a noose of wire or cord'. For example, you could say, trap, gin, net, noose, springe.

(Image credit: Getty)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!