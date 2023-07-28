Wordle 769 baffles player with another tricky challenge, 'Not a common word at all'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wordle 769 has stumped several players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve their latest interesting word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; balsa, kayak, guano, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on July 28, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a real word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!



(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images)

The answer to the Wordle challenge on July 28, is 'ethos'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"This one was hard! #Wordle #Wordle769 3/6," said one player."#Wordle769 4/6 To be perfectly honest? I'm surprised I got this in 4. It's hard to explain this word, without using the word. It's not a standard word," complained another.

"Good morning! I didn't know this word. Wordle 769 4/6 #Wordle769," said one player. "Yeah, this is going to kill some streaks Wordle 769 4/6," said another.

Others enjoyed the tricky challenge. "Wordle 769 4/6 That's the most interesting one I've had in a while, no letters then 4 all in the wrong spot twice. Good thing was there were few options on guess 4. Good work Wordle, a fun puzzler for Fri-yay. #Wordle #Wordle769," said one player.

"#Wordle769 3/6* Wow. Not a common word at all. I was very lucky. Delighted! Feelgood Friday! #MidnightWordle," said another. "A lucky guess today #Wordle769 2/6," said another successful player.

Good morning! I didn't know this word.Wordle 769 4/6#Wordle769

Ethos Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word ethos mean?

The word ethos is a noun defined as, 'the set of beliefs, ideas, etc. about the social behaviour and relationships of a person or group.' For example, you could say, 'the national ethos' or 'the ethos of the traditional family firm is being threatened'. Synonyms of this word are; ideology, mentality, mindset, spirit, attitude, and beliefs.

Wordle 769 X

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!