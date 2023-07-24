Wordle 765 trends as players fail to solve the 'simple' challenge, 'Another failure!'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wordle 765 has stumped several players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Monday, July 24, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve their latest interesting word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; balsa, kayak, guano, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on July 24, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, as many struggled to solve the challenge despite the word being rather 'easy'.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

(Image credit: Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The answer to the Wordle challenge on July 14, is 'hobby'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Not even close... Wordle 765 X/6*" said one player who failed to solve the challenge. "Another zero from me. This is becoming a disturbing pattern Wordle 765 X/6," said another. "Wordle 765 X/6. Another failure! I’m going to need to find another way to spend my time," said yet another.

One player complained about losing a streak, "Wordle 765 X/6 After a 104 streak, gotta start from the beginning again."

Others complained that the word was 'common' and they couldn't believe that they found it so tricky. "#Wordle 765 X/6 First three lines were all different letters where grey — gave up after the fourth line, but should have stuck at it because **spoiler alert** the word’s a common one," said one player."#Wordle765 Wordle 765 4/6 Didn't think it would be such a simple word. Tried weird ones," said another.

Another added, "Another easy but difficult one today. Wordle 765 4/6."However, some players enjoyed this challenge and thought it was the perfect word. "#wordle765 Class act, ⁦⁦⁩ - I am impressed with that word," said one player.

Wordle 765 5/6⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 #wordle765Class act, ⁦⁦@nytwordle⁩ - I am impressed with that word.July 23, 2023 See more

But why did players find this word so tricky? HOBBY isn't an uncommon word, and most players were familiar with what the word means.

The common consensus among players seems to be that the letter placement of the word bamboozled them. Most players struggled to guess the double B in the centre of the word and therefore there were far too many options when guessing a word that starts with an H and ends with a Y.

Wordle 765 X pic.twitter.com/kHqNlHCUvqJuly 24, 2023 See more

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!