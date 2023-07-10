Wordle 751 angers players with 'obscure' challenge, 'THAT IS THE WORST WORD IVE EVER SEEN'

Wordle 751 has stumped several players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Monday, July 10, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve their latest interesting word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; cower, kayak, guano, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on July 10, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a real word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on July 10, is 'folly'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"I have to laugh at myself really. I was guessing words I thought might be too obscure to be on there, but they turned out to be there, and by the time I got to common words I ran out of room Wordle 751 X/6," complained one player. "well, sh*t Wordle 751 X/6," said another rather simply.

"Wordle 751 5/6 #wordle #wordle751 Are these getting harder or am I getting softer??" said another. "Wordle 751 X/6 THAT IS THE WORST WORD IVE EVER SEEN," a third player said.

Others complained about the fact that there were too many options. "Too many options at the end. Wordle 751 X/6," said another. "#Wordle751 5/6 Not proud. Too many options are a killer," said another. "Wordle 751 X 6/6 C'mon that's foul play, you shouldn't give us these rhyming words. #Wordle751," another player said.

Wordle 751 X 6/6⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩C'mon that's foul play, you shouldn't give us these rhyming words ☹️.#Wordle751July 9, 2023 See more

Folly Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word folly mean and is it a real word?

Folly is defined as a noun meaning, 'lack of good sense or foolishness'. For example you could say, "an act of sheer folly." The word can also refer to the noun meaning, 'a costly ornamental building with no practical purpose, especially a tower or mock-Gothic ruin built in a large garden or park'.

Wordle 751 X pic.twitter.com/VVsW2ZC50cJuly 10, 2023 See more

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!