Wordle 703 stumps players with 'tricky' challenge, 'This was a hard nut to crack,'

Wordle 703 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; kayak, guano, horde, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on May 23, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

(Image credit: photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

The answer to the Wordle challenge on May 23, is 'clerk'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 703 5/6 This was a hard nut to crack," said one player. "Wordle 703 4/6 Another simple word that didn’t spring to mind right away… #wordle," agreed another.

One player claimed that some players would find this tricky because the word is pronounced like 'clark' and not phonetically. "this one WILL NOT be easy for folks raised with UK English pronunciation. Wordle 703 X/6," said the player.

"Wordle 703 4/6 Tricky one this morning," said one player. "Wordle 703 4/6 Tricky one, glad to get there in four," added another."Wordle 703 3/6* Process of elimination!" added yet another.

this one WILL NOT be easy for folks raised with UK English pronunciation.Wordle 703 X/6⬛⬛🟨🟨🟨⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩May 23, 2023 See more

Clerk meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word clerk mean?

The word clerk is a noun meaning, 'a person employed in an office or bank to keep records, accounts, and undertake other routine administrative duties'. For example, "a bank clerk." Similar words to clerk are administrator, office worker, cashier, or clerical worker.

In North America, the word can also refer to a receptionist in a hotel. For example, you could say, "she approached the desk and the clerk looked down at her."

(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

