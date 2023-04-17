Wordle 667 frustrates players with the hardest challenge, 'What are these words lately?'

Wordle 667 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; guano, beset, and qualm have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on April 17, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on Monday, April 17, is 'whiff'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 667 5/6 Can wordle bring back regular words pls???" said one frustrated player. "That one was hard Wordle 667 X/6," said another.

"Wordle 667 X/6 #wordle you have to be kidding me!" added another player. "I know this is a word lol I don’t know why my brain didn’t register. Maybe I am too tired. Wordle 667 X/6," complained yet another fan.

Others complained that the challenge didn't seem particularly American. "Tricky one. I avoided it because it didn't strike me as very American. Wordle 667 5/6," said the player. "Tricky one today Wordle 667 5/6," said the player.

"Hard one today. Wordle 667 6/6," said one player. "Wordle 667 4/6 Oh damn, another hard one!" said another. "Wordle 667 4/6 What are these words lately," asked yet another player.

Whiff meaning

Many players struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word whiff mean?

Whiff is a noun defined as, 'a smell that is only smelt briefly or faintly'. For example, you could say, "I caught a whiff of eau de cologne." It is also defined as, 'a puff or breath of air or smoke'. For example, you could say, "whiffs of smoke emerged from the boiler."

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!