Wordle 648 angers players with 'annoying' challenge, 'Now there’s a word you would never use'

Wordle 648 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; guano, staid, and mealy have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on March 29, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it's not an everyday word.

The answer to the Wordle challenge on Wednesday, March 29, is 'beset'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 648 5/6 I'm not familiar with this word," complained one player on Twitter. "Phew... I thought "this is too easy" but almost missed it. I personally don't use this word, good to know. Wordle 648 6/6," said another.

"Wordle 648 6/6 only heard this word used once," said another player who only solved the puzzle by the skin of their teeth.

"Wordle 648 4/6 That’s a word?" asked another player who seemingly solved the challenge with just sheer luck. "Another annoying word lol Wordle 648 4/6," complained another player. "Wordle 648 4/6 #wordle648 Now there’s a word you would never use," another said.

Others insisted it was just luck that they managed to keep their streak alive. "I was just entering random things... that's an actual word? Wordle 648 5/6," said one player. "Lucky - but another strange word Wordle 648 3/6," said another.

Beset Meaning

Many players struggled with today's challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with the term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word beset mean?

The dictionary defines the word 'beset' as a verb meaning, '(of a problem or difficulty) trouble (someone or something) persistently.' For example you could say, "the social problems that beset the UK."

The word also used to be used previously as meaning, 'to be covered or studded with'. For example, you could say, "springy grass all beset with tiny jewel-like flowers."

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!