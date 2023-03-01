Wordle 620 frustrates players with 'tricky' challenge, 'It’s official- the last of my marbles have left the building!'
Wordle 620 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tricky challenge?
A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly challenging five-letter word on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve a challenge that could have begun with a number of different letters.
This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; ruddy, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on March 1, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.
**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**
The answer for the Wordle challenge on March 1 was 'moose'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.
"Wordle 620 4/6* Wouldn't have been on my shortlist for a word option, tricky one," said one player.
"How can I be so wrong Wordle 620 X/6," said one player who guessed 'loose', 'goose', and 'noose,' but unfortunately not 'moose.' "Wordle 620 X/6 I piggin' hate the 'guess the first letter' ones... #wordle #fail," said another who also struggled with the first letter of the word.
"Wordle 620 X/6* Had two choices on line six and chose the wrong one. Current streak back to zero, bugger," said another player in agreement.
"It’s official- the last of my marbles have left the building! Abject failure- Wordle 620 X/6," said one fan who also failed. "Wordle 620 6/6 Good grief, I made hard work of that!" said one player who solved the challenge by the skin of their teeth.
😂😂😂😂😂 how can i be so wrong Wordle 620 X/6⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨⬛🟩🟩⬛🟩🟨⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩 pic.twitter.com/VRmiDnYdPfMarch 1, 2023
Moose Meaning
Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with the term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word moose mean?
The word 'moose' is a noun, and it's not to be confused with the word 'mousse.' Moose is defined by the dictionary as, 'a large deer with palmate antlers and a growth of skin hanging from the neck, native to northern Eurasia and northern North America'.
In comparison, the word 'mousse' is a makeup product ie: hair mousse, it is also a type of dessert, ie: chocolate mousse. This word is a description of a foamy, whipped texture that consists of lots of bubbles.
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!
