Wordle 612 angers players with unfamiliar challenge, 'Who uses this word? Not me for sure!'

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on February 21, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**

(Image credit: Getty)

The answer for the Wordle challenge on February 21 was 'ruddy'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

"Wasn't even sure it was a word but, alas, it was. Leave it to #Wordle to invite someone to the party that nobody really knows. Wordle 612 4/6*," said one player.

"Not a word I ever use. Wordle 612 5/6," said another. "Wordle 612 4/6 A tricky one but then a very lucky guess," said another player in agreement.

"Wordle 612 4/6 Good luck wordlers 8 mins Who uses this word? Not me for sure!" joked yet another player.

Other players agreed that it was a tricky 'streak breaker'. "Hmmm...! I was getting worried there! Tread carefully; it's an easy word but a potential streak breaker. Good luck my fellow Wordlers. #Wordle612 Wordle 612 5/6," said one player.

"What on earth was that word. Broke my 79 day streak Wordle 612 X/6," agreed another who failed to solve the challenge.

Other players simply began swearing at the challenge. "Wordle 612 X/6 What the f**king f**kidy FU motherf**king f**k!!!!!!"

Wasn't even sure it was a word but, alas, it was. 🤷‍♂️ Leave it to #Wordle to invite someone to the party that nobody really knows.Wordle 612 4/6*⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩#Wordle612February 21, 2023 See more

Ruddy Meaning

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with the term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word ruddy mean?

The word ruddy is defined as an adjective meaning, 'having a healthy red color. This is a word that is most commonly used to describe a person's face and complexion. To use this word in a sentence you could say, "a cheerful pipe-smoking man of ruddy complexion.

The word can also be used informally as slang in British English and is used as a euphemism for the swear word ‘bloody’. In a sentence, you might hear someone say, "young people today, they're a ruddy nightmare."

Toddler with ruddy cheeks (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!