Wordle 601 frustrates fans with 'strange' word, 'Can't say I've ever used this word in my life'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on February 10, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**

(Image credit: photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images)

You may also like... New Wordle spin-off Contexto promises to challenge even the smartest players

The answer for the Wordle challenge on February 10 was 'heady'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

"Wordle 601 5/6 Silly word. A better one was on line 4. Who do I complain to?" said one player. "Wordle 601 4/6 Why was that difficult?" added another.

Others agreed that they didn't even realize that 'heady' was a real word. "Wordle 601 3/6 Didn't even know this was a word," said one player.

"Wordle 601 4/6 Strange word #wordle," added another. A third player concluded, "Today's #Wordle might be a problem for some today. Can't say I've ever used this word in my life. Wordle 601 3/6*"

"Wordle 601 5/6 That’s was hard work," added yet another.

Wordle 601 3/6Didn't even know this was a word. ⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩February 10, 2023 See more

Heady meaning

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with the term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word heady mean?

The word 'heady' is defined by the dictionary as an adjective that describes the level of alcohol in a wine, '(of an alcoholic drink) potent; intoxicating'. For example, you could say, "We drank several bottles of heady local wine." Synonyms of the word could be; strong, inebriating, or alcoholic.

Another way of using the word could be when describing something as 'having a strong or exhilarating effect'. For example, you could say, "a heady, exotic perfume." Synonyms of this could be; exhilarating, exciting, thrilling, or stimulating.

Typically the word is mostly used to describe something that has a powerful effect, and makes you feel slightly drunk, excited, or giddy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!