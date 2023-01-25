Wordle 585 frustrates British players with American word, 'it's another American spelling!!!'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on January 25, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**

(Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images)

The answer for the Wordle challenge on January 25 was 'chard'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

"Wordle 585 3/6 feckin American spelling," said one player who was frustrated by the choice of word. "Wordle 585 5/6 Ugh! Another american word!" added another.

"Got to keep in mind it's an American puzzle!! Wordle 585 4/6," chimed in a third player. One player took to social media to warn others, "Wordle 585 2/6 American word alert, American word alert!" Another did the same, "Wordle 585 5/6* Knew I was in trouble after just getting vowels - a warning to all UK players: it's another American spelling!!!"

Wordle 585 5/6*⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛🟩⬛⬛🟩⬛🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Knew I was in trouble after just getting vowels - a warning to all UK players: it's another American spelling!!!January 25, 2023 See more

Some other players who were more familiar with the word 'maize' simply complained about the word's uncommon format, with a 'z' as the third letter.

"Good word, Wordle! Hard but fair! Wordle 585 4/6," said one player. "Wordle 585 X/6. It was a hard word," said another.

"Way too many possibilities... Goodbye 65 day streak... #Wordle #Wordle585 #Wednesday Wordle 585 X/6," said a third. Another agreed, "#Wordle 585 X/6 Disaster, one of lots of words today!"

One player suggested that they even started guessing random words they made up, just to try and solve the puzzle, "Used a lot of words I didn’t know existed Wordle 585 6/6."

Maize meaning

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with this term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word maize mean?

The word 'maize' is defined by the dictionary as a noun meaning, 'a Central American cereal plant that yields large grains (corn or sweetcorn) set in rows on a cob. The many varieties include some used for stockfeed and corn oil.' In British English, the word maize is not really used and instead people say 'sweetcorn' or 'corn on the cob.'

(Image credit: Maria Korneeva / Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!