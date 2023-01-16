Wordle 576 angers American players with word that is 'too British for an American game'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on January 16, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**

(Image credit: SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty Images)

The answer for the Wordle challenge on January 16 was 'frock'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game, particularly when it comes to the fact that it favored British players.

"I should've gotten it on row three but I thought it was too British for an American game. #Wordle576 Wordle 576 4/6*," said one player. "Wordle 576 4/6 Very British word!" another complained.

Many agreed that 'frock' posed a particularly hard challenge. "Wordle 576 3/6 Hard one today but got it in 3," said one player. "That was hard work. Wordle 576 5/6," said another.

"Wordle 576 3/6 happy 3 for me. Old fashioned word you don’t hear of much now," said another. "THAT'S NOT EVEN A WORD SHUTUP I HAte u Wordle 576 X/6," added one very furious player.

"I've always thought this is a strange word. I'm going to have to check it's origins. Wordle 576 4/6," said one bamboozled player.

"I resisted that guess too long because I hate that word. Wordle 576 4/6," said yet another.

Frock Meaning

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with this term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word frock mean?

The word frock is defined by the dictionary as, 'a woman's or girl's dress'. The example sentence given is, "she wore her new party frock." Alternatively, the word could mean, 'a long gown with flowing sleeves worn by monks, priests, or clergy'. Using this word in a sentence, you could say, "the chaplain tottered in stiff splendid frocks."

The word is relatively old-fashioned and it is now more common for people to use the word 'dress' instead of the word 'frock.' It is also a word that most commonly appears in British English, and is very uncommon in American English.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!