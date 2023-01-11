Wordle 571 trips up players with American English word, 'are you flipping kidding me!'
Wordle 571 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tricky challenge?
A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Wednesday, January 11, 2022.
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.
This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on January 11, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.
The answer for the Wordle challenge on January 11 was 'sedan'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.
"Another silly word. Wordle 571 4/6," said one frustrated player. "Wordle 571 3/6* Not very common today! Good luck everyone!" said another.
Others claimed that it was certainly not a word they'd use, "Wordle 571 4/6 Only got this through process of elimination. Not a word I’d use."
While others complained about their broken streaks, "Wordle 571 X/6* Streak of 52 broken today !!" Another added, "Wordle 571 X/6 are you flipping kidding me!"
One player suggested that this problem would drive some players 'wild'. "Midnight players, this #Wordle will drive many players wild. It took quite a long time to park all the letters in the right order. Hope all the puzzle peeps take it easy&don't race past the correct lineup #Wordle571 4/6 #MidnightWordle," they said.
"Nobody is getting today's.. hard one! Wordle 571 3/6," said another. A final player added, "Never heard of it though! Wordle 571 3/6"
Never heard of it though!Wordle 571 3/6⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩⬛🟨🟨⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩January 11, 2023
Sedan Meaning
Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with this term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word sedan mean?
The Cambridge dictionary defines the word 'sedan' as a noun that means, 'a car with seats for four or five people, two or four doors, and a separate area in the back for bags, boxes, and suitcases.'
A key problem for some players solving this word is that 'sedan' is more common in American English. In British English, people are far more likely to describe the same car as 'saloon.' The words saloon and sedan are interchangeable and describe the same type of car.
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
