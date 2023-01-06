Wordle 566 infuriates fans with 'weird' word, 'What the hell is the meaning of the word supposed to be?'
Wordle 566 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tricky challenge?
A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Friday, January 6, 2022.
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.
This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on January 6, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.
The answer for the Wordle challenge on January 6 was 'belie'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.
"Wordle 566 5/6 Weird word. Took me a while to figure out what letter it ended with," said one player. "Wordle 566 X 3/6 What is this word? #Wordle566," said another.
"What the hell is the meaning of the word supposed to be? #Wordle566 Wordle 566 X/6," added yet another. "Well that sucked #wordle566 Wordle 566 X/6," said one player simply.
Others joked about the complexity of this word, "There's a word I use all the time! No, not really. #Wordle566 5/6."
Some players blamed the New York Times game makers and suggested that they had made the challenges particularly difficult in the past few weeks. "#Wordle566 3/6 This week #wordle is hell bent on putting forward repeating vowels. And today we have a word with three vowels including the repeated one. All the best fellow #wordlers," said one player.
Another agreed that the word was 'double trouble' because of the use of the vowels. "#Wordle566 Wordle 566 5/6* Uncommon with double trouble. Didn't think I could make it. Good luck fellow wordlers," said another player.
What the hell is the meaning of the word supposed to be?#Wordle566Wordle 566 X/6⬛🟨🟩⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛January 6, 2023
Belie meaning
Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with this term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word belie mean?
The word belie is defined by the dictionary as a verb that means, 'to give a false impression of' for example, 'her gentleness belies her strength'. Another definition is, 'to present an appearance not in agreement with' for example, 'his manner and appearance belie his age'.
Wordle 566 6/6⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩Seriously? What the fuck is belie? That’s not even a word!January 6, 2023
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!
