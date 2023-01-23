Wordle 538 infuriates players with tricky word, 'Totally rubbish and very sneaky of Wordle'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Monday, January 23, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on January 23, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**

The answer for the Wordle challenge on January 18 was 'elude'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

"Wordle 583 X/6 Ugh. This was so obvious. Lots of losses lately," said one frustrated player. "#wordle583 Wordle 583 6/6* That was a disaster. Not simple or easy. Fairly common though. Bad kind of double trouble. Good luck fellow wordlers," said anotehr.

"Wordle 583 X/6 Totally rubbish and very sneaky of Wordle ( just wasn’t thinking )," joked a third.

Wordle 583 X/6⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨⬛⬛🟨🟨🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩🟨🟨Not the word eluding me 😭January 23, 2023 See more

Some complained that it was the trickiest word they had encountered for a long while. "First time that's happened for about two or three months. I'll probably sulk all day. Harrumph. Wordle 583 X/6," said one player.

Others simply complained it was too hard. "Wordle 583 6/6 Eeek. Hard one," said one player."Another hard one Wordle 583 4/6*" said another.

Other players simply joked about the word eluding them. "Wordle 583 X/6 Not the word eluding me,"joked one player.

Elude Meaning

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with this term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word elude mean?

The dictionary defines the word elude as a verb meaning, 'to escape from or avoid (a danger, enemy, or pursuer), typically in a skilful or cunning way.' Synonyms of this word might be; dodge, evade, avoid, or flee.

Alternatively, the word also means something that one fails to achieve, for example; "sleep still eluded her." Or failed to be understood or remembered, for example, '"the logic of this eluded most people."

The word is sometimes confused with the word 'allude' which means; 'to suggest or call attention to indirectly; hint at.' For example, you could say, 'she had a way of alluding to Jean but never saying her name.'

Hard to find this morning!Wordle 583 6/6⬜🟩⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩January 22, 2023 See more

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!